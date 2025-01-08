The Christmas holidays have just come to an end as January 6 has already passed, Three Kings Day. This last festivity, which is part of the Christmas holidays and includes other designated dates, is one of the most notable and magical each year.

In memory of the passage of Their Majesties through the portal of Bethlehem to worship the Child, every night from January 5 to 6, gifts arrive at the homes of Spaniards and they focus on the little ones who await the arrival of these magicians.

Taking advantage of the fact that on Three Kings Eve and Night almost everyone is free and away from home to watch the parade in their town or city, the Civil Guard published information through its X account in which warned about the danger of thieves entering the house on that special nightusing an image in which three people wearing balaclavas were seen as Three Wise Men, so the faces in the drawings looked completely black.

This publication sparked criticism from politician Irene Montero, who He interpreted that the covered faces were people of color and issued the following comment to the Civil Guard’s tweet, which deleted the publication some time after it came to light in X.









This is institutional racism. This campaign must be withdrawn and there must be institutional redress for this criminalization of black people. https://t.co/QTyXxaSNlK — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) January 5, 2025

Given this situation, there have been many who have judged the action of the Civil Guard through social networks. One of them has been the journalist Carlos Herrera, who has shared his opinion through his program on COPE radio. The social networks of the radio channel have recorded his intervention before the microphone. «The first nonsense of the year is that it is very pretty, that of Irene Montero»Herrera begins by saying.

«Irene Montero has not understood it, because she cannot understand it either, and she says that the campaign is institutional racism, criminalization of black people […] But, instead of ignoring him, the Civil Guard goes and withdraws the campaign. I mean, she may be stupid, but the Civil Guard too? Man, please, what fun things,” he finishes expressing, without hesitation.

Carlos Herrera on the “foolishness” of Irene Montero that has forced the Civil Guard to delete a tweet about the Three Wise Men “Instead of ignoring him, he goes to the Civil Guard and withdraws the campaign. I mean, she may be stupid, but the Civil Guard too? pic.twitter.com/UdSYz6hqoB — Herrera at COPE (@HerreraenCOPE) January 7, 2025

Given these words, other users of the indicated social network They also wanted to give their opinion on the topic: “I’m looking forward to trouble for God’s sake”, “Herrera insulting the Civil Guard. Welcome 2025”, “A stupid person as you said”, “It’s a shame for the Civil Guard to back down because of the lack of respect”, The campaign of shame”, or “She’s not even a bit stupid”, have been some of the answers.