In a year marked by exclusives such as the recent interviews with Víctor de Aldama or the one granted by the player Álvaro Morata to speak for the first time about mental health, the third and final wave of General Media Study (EGM) of 2024 confirms that Carlos Herrera It continues to be an informative reference in Spain. 2,608,000 daily listeners search ‘Herrera en COPE’ every day for the best information and the best analysis with the most influential voice on the radio. Cope, behind Cadena Ser, closes the year with 3,511,000 daily listeners. The Ábside Media radio network is followed by Onda Cero with 2,124,000, where Carlos Alsina with ‘Más de uno’ once again sets a historical record and becomes the only morning communicator to increase his number of followers compared to the previous wave. Radio Nacional de España is the fourth option with 886,000 listeners, with a loss of 4.1% compared to 2023, while esRadio, Federico Jiménez Losantos’ network, has 697,000 daily listeners. Ápside Media closes a record year with the best audience data in its entire history. Every day 6,646,000 people listen to one of the group’s brands.

Cope has also shone with sports. After a summer marked by the Olympic Games. and the Eurocup and after announcing their renewal with Cope until 2030, Paco González, Manolo Lama and Juanma Castaño, end the year consolidating their leadership as the number one sports players in Spain. ‘Tiempo de Juego’ continues to be the most listened to sports program and brings together 1,783,000 listeners every weekend to live and vibrate with the sport. For its part, ‘El Partidazo de COPE’ remains a benchmark for nighttime sports radio in Spain with 641,000 listeners who connect with Juanma Castaño every night to find out everything that happens on and off the field.

And although the radio afternoons are for Carles Francino and Cadena Ser’s ‘La Ventana’, followed by the new format of ‘La Tarde’ by Cope, with Pilar García Muñiz, which achieves the best data in the last 30 years in that segment and surpasses its main competitor with 585,000 listeners. Jaime Cantizano follows with ‘Por Fin’. At night, Ángel Expósito and his ‘Linterna’ are getting closer and closer to the ‘Sorpasso’ to ‘Hora 25’, by Aimar Bretos, which loses one million followers. Ángel Expósito is only 100,000 listeners away from leading his band. In third place is Rafa Latorre with ‘The Compass’on Onda Cero, which has 528,000 listeners.

Weekend and music radio

On Saturdays and Sundays, the Cope’s ‘Weekend’ with Cristina López Schlichting closes the year with 894,000 listeners, while ‘A Vivir’, Javier del Pino’s program on Cadena Ser, leads with an average of 2,00,7500. Julia Otero, who debuted this season on weekends, has done so with almost a million listeners.









As for music radio, the results are similar to the last wave of the EGM. Los 40 Principales maintains its audience, maintaining 3 million listeners, followed by Cadena 100, which remains the second most listened to music radio station with 1,887,000 followers and behind it is Cadena Dial with 1,601,000 listeners. Rock FM rises and reaches 1,119,000 daily listeners.