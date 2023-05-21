Mexico City.- Carlos Hermosillo is remembered in the Mx League for his time at clubs such as Club América, Rayados de Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Rayos del Necaxa, but few remember when he served as director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE).

After learning of the controversy with the current director of the organization, Ana Gabriela Guevara, who “lashed out” against the Mexican Artistic Swimming Team who raised her voice to ask for help prior to their competition in Soma Bay, Egypt in which they won four medals, three gold and one bronze, the former Mexican soccer player ‘exploded’ against the former sprinter.

“It will always be embarrassing not to support an athlete,” said Carlos Hermosillo in an interview with W Deportes. “You have to make things easier for the athlete, he has to worry about competing and nothing else,” added the former director of CONADE.