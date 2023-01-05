The anniversary for the fifty years on the throne of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, which is celebrated this 2023, is accompanied by controversy. The Swedish monarch considers that abolishing the Salic law with retroactive effect in his country, a change that made his eldest daughter, Princess Victoria of Sweden, the heir to the throne, was a “mistake” and an “injustice” to his son, Prince Charles Philip. “Having laws that work retroactively is not very smart, I still think so. My son, Prince Carlos Felipe, had already been born and suddenly there was a change that left him with nothing. It is quite strange”, says the monarch in the documentary that the public television SVT has prepared and will broadcast this Sunday, January 8, and whose content has been advanced this Thursday, January 5 by the channel.

The Swedish Parliament repealed in 1979 the salic law, which regulates the monarchical succession in favor of men, after the birth of Carlos Felipe. This measure did not come into effect until after two years, so he was heir to the Swedish throne during that period. Carlos Gustavo, 76, describes the decision as “complicated” and “unfair”, in addition to considering it “terrible” as his father. In his opinion, it would have been necessary to have “cold blood”, because such a change should have occurred in the next generation.

More information

The Swedish monarch highlighted in the same interview, however, that Carlos Felipe accepted the situation without problems and that this has not affected the good relationship between the two brothers.

The SVT documentary will be broadcast in the year that Carl Gustaf, Sweden’s longest-ruling king, celebrates 50 years on the throne. The Swedish royal house has also prepared a program of events that will culminate on September 15 and 16, when the anniversary of his coronation is celebrated.

Princess Sofia, Queen Silvia, King Carl Gustaf, Princess Estelle, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden attend a concert organized by Lilla Akademien, a music school for children, at the Vasa Theater on March 13. February 2020 in Stockholm. Michael Campanella (Getty Images)

Silvia Sommerlath, 79, and Carlos Gustavo met at the 1972 Munich Olympics, where she worked as a stewardess. Four years later they were married in Stockholm Cathedral. The monarchs have three children: Victoria, the heiress, 45 years old; Carlos Felipe, 43; and Magdalena, 40.

Victoria of Sweden, who is destined to one day be the queen of the Swedes, will also be the only woman on the throne of a generation in the European royal houses to which both Philip of Bourbon and William of Holland belong. When she turned 40, the heiress to the throne of Carlos Gustavo starred in a documentary detailing important aspects of her life, such as the anorexia she suffered during adolescence. Recently, both she and her husband, Prince Daniel, married for almost 12 years, have had to deal with rumors in the Swedish press that pointed to a possible divorce. “To protect our family, we want to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors are completely unfounded,” she wrote in a message that was shared through her social networks.

Carlos Felipe, 43 years old and the only son of the three children of the Swedish monarchs, surprised everyone when he announced his commitment to Sofía Hellqvist, winner of the television contest Paradise Hotelsomething like Big Brotherand who also worked as a waitress, model and stripper. Together after a decade, Sofía from Sweden enjoys great popularity in the country and the couple has three children: Alejandro Erik, six, Gabriel Carlos, five, and Julian, one.

For her part, Princess Magdalena, the youngest daughter of the kings, turned 40 last June and did so far from the country. She has lived in Miami (Florida) since 2018 with her husband, Christopher O’Neill, and her three children, Leonore, Nicolás and Adrienne, she is the eighth in line to the throne, and does not always participate in crown activities. She has chosen a more anonymous life in a warm part of the United States.