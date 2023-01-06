After the commotion generated by his latest statements, Carlos Gustavo from Sweden has been forced to publish an official statement. In the note released by the Swedish royal house, the king assures that he feels “very hurt” by the criticism originated as a result of some recent comments of his in which he expressed his discomfort for what it meant to abolish the Salic law in 1979, a change that made Princess Victoria his heir and left Prince Charles Philip with no options to reign. The Swedish monarch declared that abolishing the Salic law with retroactive effect in his country was a “mistake” and an “injustice” to his son, Prince Carl Philip. “Having laws that work retroactively is not very smart, I still think so. My son, Prince Carlos Felipe, had already been born and suddenly there was a change that left him with nothing. It’s quite strange,” says the monarch in the documentary that public television SVT has prepared for his 50 years on the throne and that will be broadcast in full next Sunday, January 8. A part of the interview was advanced this week by the channel, and it is the one that has triggered the criticism against the monarch.

“It has hurt me a lot when I have subsequently seen the comments that insinuate that I do not support my daughter, Princess Victoria, as heir to the throne,” Carlos Gustavo said in the statement. The king wanted to clarify in this way that his words should not be understood as a criticism of the fact that there is a female heir or of Princess Victoria herself: “An heir to the throne is obvious to me. The crown princess is my successor. She is an extraordinary asset to me, my family, and our country. I am proud of her and her tireless work for Sweden, ”he states in the letter.

The Swedish Parliament repealed in 1979 the salic law, which regulates the monarchical succession in favor of men, after the birth of Carlos Felipe. This measure did not come into effect until after two years, so he was heir to the Swedish throne during that period. Carlos Gustavo, 76, has now described the decision as “complicated” and “unfair”, in addition to considering it “terrible” as a father. In his opinion, it would have been necessary to have “cold blood”, because such a change should have occurred in the next generation.

The Swedish monarch highlights in the same interview, however, that Carlos Felipe accepted the situation without problems and that this has not affected the good relationship between the two brothers. Carlos Gustavo and Silvia from Sweden have three children: Victoria, the 45-year-old heiress; Carlos Felipe, 43; and Magdalena, 40, and the one who lives furthest from the royal family, since she has lived in Miami (USA) since 2018.

The SVT documentary will be broadcast in the year that Carl Gustaf, Sweden’s longest-ruling king, celebrates 50 years on the throne. The Swedish royal house has also prepared a program of events that will culminate on September 15 and 16, when the anniversary of his coronation is celebrated.