Junior from Barranquilla It is one of the Colombian soccer clubs that was indebted to its fans in 2022.

He did not achieve the goal of winning a title, he changed coaches and did not meet expectations, a face he wants to change for next season.

The board of directors works on reinforcements so that the coach, Arturo Reyes, forms a competitive group that recovers the supremacy of the local rented.

Ecuador was eliminated in the first round of the Qatar World Cupafter having passed the difficult South American qualifying round with good results.

Ecuador fans celebrate the victory against Qatar after the opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup held this Sunday at the Al Bayt stadium in Khor (Qatar). Photo: EFE/ Friedemann Vogel

And one of the key players of that team, led by Gustavo Alfaro, has shown interest in coming to Junior. This is Carlos Gruezo, who plays for Augsburg, Germany, and who spends vacations in Barranquilla.

His wife and daughter were born in the Colombian city, so he would be interested in playing for the local club.

“For me it is a pleasure to be in ColombiaIt is a very nice experience, a different environment. I am another Barranquillero, my wife and daughter are from here”, said the player.

And he added: “I am enjoying this beautiful country that has treated me like home. Hopefully at some point I can come to play Junior“.

