Tigres tried to write an epic story against Atlas, however, this could have been tainted by the arbitration controversies and the improper alignment that the team presented at the time. In the end, the UANL team ended up being eliminated by Atlas in the last minutes of the match and they have no choice but to think about the future.
For the second consecutive semester, the royal team has been exhibited in the semifinal round and it is possible that this will generate changes within the squad. At the moment, more names sound to leave the team than to reinforce it. Two of them are Carlos González and Nicolás el ‘Diente’ López.
Both players are within Toluca’s plans. Ignacio Ambriz wants weighty reinforcements that are proven within Liga MX and wants ‘Charli’ and ‘Diente’ to form his new partner in attack. Both South Americans have a substitute role within Miguel Herrera’s team and could leave the club in search of minutes, a fact that the Mexicans want to take advantage of. However, these signings will not be easy, because at the time the royals invested a figure of 15 million dollars between them, something that will hardly be able to match the whole of the State of Mexico.
