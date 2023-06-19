The music industry is mourning the death of Carlos Gonzales, well-known businessman and owner of Tumbao, a famous nightclub in Lima. The man was a couple of popular show business figures such as Vernis Hernández, Génesis Tapia and Maria Grace Polanco. In addition, he was involved in controversies that generated the front pages of many Lima newspapers. The revelation of this fact has generated commotion among his acquaintances and his loved ones, since it happened suddenly and the reasons for his death are still unknown.

Carlos Gonzáles, owner of the Tumbao salsoteca, was the protagonist of multiple scandals. Photo: composition LR/ Carlos Gonzales/ Facebook

Who reported the death of Carlos Gonzáles?

On Instagram, his nephew dedicated a heartfelt message. “Waking up with this terrible news is very hard, yesterday we were together, we took this last photo and that today it is gone, your departure hurts me a lot, uncle”, reads the post. This text was accompanied by a photo posing together.

“Rest in peace and may God receive you in his kingdom. I love you very much, uncle ‘Caito’, up Tumbao forever. Fly high,” he added in the description.

Publication dedicated to Carlos Gonzáles. Photo: capture/Instagram

What happened to Carlos Gonzáles, owner of the Tumbao salsoteca?

Salsa discos were a boom at the beginning of the 2000s and, from there, the name of Carlos Gonzales. He was the owner of the famous Tumbao salsoteca. He was well known in the media, but little by little he was moving away from the show and Peruvian television. “D-Day” made a report with his statements, in which he revealed that he had fallen into drug addiction. In his life testimony, he told that he started at 13 years old, but thanks to the help of his sister he was able to overcome it.

One of the subject’s best-known controversies was his media relationship with Vernis Hernández, who accused him of physical abuse. Also, his ex-partner María Grazia Polanco denounced him for psychological abuse.

Who were the partners of Carlos Gonzáles?

Carlos Gonzales He became known in show business for his relationships with popular salsa singers such as Vernis Hernández and María Grazia Polanco. His romances came to light after starring in ampays.

In recent years, the businessman has been away from television, but he continued to focus on his business and promote the presentations of artists in his stores on networks.

María Grazia Polanco, was with the businessman. Photo: diffusion

