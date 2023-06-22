He drove Renault and Nissan for almost twenty years, then the collapse. That November 19, 2018 in Tokyo, when he was arrested at the airport on charges of tax fraud. Carlos Ghosn would not have declared his real income to the Japanese stock exchange authorities for five years, this is charged by the judiciary who put him in prison and released him after 130 days on bail of the equivalent of 14 million euros. On 29 December he fled to Lebanon, his native country and without an extradition treaty with Japan. His lawyers representing him in the Tokyo trial have dismissed all the allegations as unfounded. And now the Brazilian manager goes on the attack: he is asking for damages from Nissan, for the modest sum of one billion dollars.