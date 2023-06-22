The former president of Renault and Nissan wants compensation because he believes the Japanese automaker defamed him by producing false evidence that allegedly led to his arrest in Tokyo in 2019
He drove Renault and Nissan for almost twenty years, then the collapse. That November 19, 2018 in Tokyo, when he was arrested at the airport on charges of tax fraud. Carlos Ghosn would not have declared his real income to the Japanese stock exchange authorities for five years, this is charged by the judiciary who put him in prison and released him after 130 days on bail of the equivalent of 14 million euros. On 29 December he fled to Lebanon, his native country and without an extradition treaty with Japan. His lawyers representing him in the Tokyo trial have dismissed all the allegations as unfounded. And now the Brazilian manager goes on the attack: he is asking for damages from Nissan, for the modest sum of one billion dollars.
the cause
—
Lawyers representing Carlos Ghosn in Lebanon filed the lawsuit against Nissan, two other companies and 12 people on May 18, the Lebanese authorities reported in recent days. The former manager believes he has been defamed and that Nissan has produced false evidence, used by the Japanese judiciary to arrest him. This is what the Bloomberg and Reuters agencies report, which have viewed the legal document. The Court of Beirut has set the hearing for 18 September.
