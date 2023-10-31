Carlos Ghosn evicted in Beirut: new troubles for the former Nissan CEO

There is no peace for Carlos Ghosn. The former CEO of Renault and Nissan continues to be in the eye of the storm, this time due to a problem linked to the villa where he has taken refuge since 2019 when he made a daring escape from Japan. The tycoon was in fact evicted from the house where he had settled with his family, a residence owned by the Phoinos company which is located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Beirut, Lebanon.

The house of discord

The company that owns the property claims that Ghosn resided inside the house illegally, accusing him of “residence on the property without a legal basis”. The former CEO of the Alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi was given a month to leave the house, with the former manager however not wanting to listen to reason, claiming to be legitimately inside the building as “it had been purchased for his residence and that there was a signed agreement with Nissan granting him the right to reside there.”

Ghosn on the counterattack

Ghosn in fact claimed that the villa had been purchased for him and that it would end up under his control once he retired: “Nissan bought me this house with a contract, so that I could work and receive people there. It was said that the day I retired she would come back to me.” According to the owners of the villa, however, the termination of the relationship with the Japanese giant would have resulted in the loss of ownership rights over the property.

Ghosn’s challenges in court

Another problem for Ghosn who is already facing an unprecedented media case after his arrest in Japan in 2018 on charges of breach of fiduciary duties, local tax regulations and improper use of company assets. Meanwhile, in recent days a new legal battle has begun in Lebanon, with the former CEO pointing the finger at Nissan, requesting compensation of one billion dollars for damage to his image and assets following his arrest.