Lebanese officials said Ghosn denied any dealings with former French Justice Minister Rachida Dati, who has been accused of providing advisory work to Ghosn for two years starting in 2010 when she was a member of the European Parliament..

Dati was charged in 2021 with “corruption by a person who at the time held an electoral mandate and abuse of power.”“.

The former head of Nissan and Renault denied during questioning in Beirut that Nissan paid nearly $1 million in attorneys’ fees, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity..

Officials said Beirut recently received a new red notice from Interpol and summoned Ghosn for questioning on Monday, where he and his lawyer attended the hearing..

This was the third red notice Lebanon has received since Ghosn fled Japan in late 2019.

A red notice is not an international arrest warrant but a request for law enforcement to arrest the person concerned.

The interrogation of the two was Ghosn’s first since May last year when he was summoned for interrogation days after Beirut received a red notice from Interpol at the request of the French public prosecutor’s office. The notice to Ghosn and four other people was based on an investigation opened in 2019 into a case of money laundering and misuse of company assets..

Dati was the talk of Paris and foreign capitals when she served as Minister of Justice under President Nicolas Sarkozy from June 2007 to June 2009..

With her parents of humble Algerian and Moroccan descent and being the daughter of a family of 11 children growing up in a poor housing project, she was a symbol of diversity in New France. Her flamboyant style – and her penchant for Dior clothes, high heels and expensive jewels – quickly turned her into the star of the French cabinet..