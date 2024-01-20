Carlos Gassols, the legendary 94-year-old actor, made a strong complaint on his Facebook account by revealing that a telephone company has cut off his landline service for no reason. This situation has left him cut off from family, friends and colleagues who used to speak with him daily.

The renowned actor from national series and films does not use a cell phone, since it is a device that is difficult for him to handle. For that reason, his landline is his only means of communication.

Did the telephone company cut off Carlos Gassols' landline due to a debt?

The cutoff to his landline is not due to any overdue debt, as he explained. “Most people who know me know that I don't have a cell phone and they call me on my landline. Since Tuesday of last week my line has been cut off and obviously it is not for lack of payment” reads his complaint.

In addition, Carlos Gassols he feels mocked by the telephone company; since he has contacted them on several occasions, but they do not provide him with an immediate solution.

“We have called the Movistar company practically every day and they always answer the same thing, that they are going to send a 'technician'. I really don't know what can be done. At 94 years old, it is impossible for me to learn to use a cell phone. It is already seen that the people of Movistar do not attend to the complaints of their clients, but to collect and offer promotions they always keep us in mind,” wrote Gassols, who participated in multiple national films such as 'Tinta rojo', 'Once machos' and 'Paloma of paper'. Furthermore, in 2015, he appeared in the series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' as the father of Sergio Estrada (Diego Bertie) and became the fearsome father-in-law of 'Charito'.

Television figures flooded X (formerly Twitter) with messages of help in favor of Carlos Gassols

After the case of Carlos Gassols went viral on social networks, television figures – such as journalist Milagros Leiva, actress Tatiana Astengo and theater directors – as well as users, attacked the telephone company and demanded a quick solution to your problem.

Milagros Leiva used her X account to show her support for Carlos Gassols. Photo: X

The first Peruvian actor thanked that tremendous gesture through his Facebook. For his peace of mind, the Osiptel company contacted a relative of the actor to correct the problem.