The Navarrese deputy Carlos García Adanero will be the candidate of the Popular Party of Navarra (PPN) for the Mayor of Pamplona in the next municipal elections in May 2023.

The ‘popular’ have valued his political experience, “his deep significance with his city and with the defense of constitutional values ​​in Navarra.”

As PPN sources have explained, Adanero will be a “candidate sensitive to the needs of Pamplona” and “will represent the interests of the capital and all Navarrese, too, from his seat in the Congress of Deputies.”

Carlos García Adanero has resigned from UPN this week after the party suspended him from membership last February, along with the other deputy Sergio Sayas, for not following the training guideline in the labor reform.

This Tuesday, the PPN reached an agreement with the two deputies to run together in the next regional, municipal and general elections under the acronym of the PP.

Also, this Thursday, García Adanero and Sayas were received at the headquarters on Calle Génova by the general secretary of the PP and the party’s national coordinator, Cuca Gamarra and Elías Bendodo, and reaffirmed their “total commitment” to the Popular Party.

As they said yesterday, at the moment they are not affiliated with the party or integrated into the Popular Parliamentary Group of the Congress.

García Adanero, 55, was a member of UPN from 1986 to 2022. He was a councilor in the Barañáin City Council in the 1991-1995 legislature and a parliamentarian in the Foral Chamber from 1991 to 2019. That year he was elected deputy for Navarra Suma. Graduated in Law, he was Secretary General of UPN between 2009 and 2013.