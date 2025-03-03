Almirall won 10 million euros in 2024, a benefit promoted by its progress in dermatology. Thus, the Catalan provides double digit growth until 2030. Its latest milestone, Ebglyss, indicated for atopic dermatitis, will invoice about 450 million euros annually until that year, compared to 33 of 2024. His CEO, Carlos Gallardotakes stock of the results and reviews the next objectives of the company.

What is the line that Almirall will follow by 2025?

In the long term we want to become leaders of medical dermatology worldwide. In 2024 we have fulfilled our objectives at the financial level. We hope that 2025 is another step in that leadership direction, which will come mainly with the introduction of Ebglyss. We will also continue to drive strong ilumetri in psoriasis. In addition, we are going to program the portfolio of R&D products that we have. Those are our two priorities.

Where is Ebglyss planned to land soon?

In 2025 we have a prospect of launching in 12 more countries, among which are Italy and Portugal. In five of them we have already launched. We will be in the main countries of Europe.

Will they sell it alone or with a Partner?

In Europe we alone.

Is it studied for other indications?

Yes. It is a licensed product of Lilly, and is developing it for other indications. We hope to communicate it soon.

And what will happen to Seys? Despite being dermatological, it has experienced losses lately.

Seysara has grown in 2024 in the United States. When this product was bought, the value it had was greater than the value it has now. We had to make an adjustment, but the product is growing in the United States.

Isn’t it expected to sell it, then?

No. It is a product in dermatology that helps many patients suffering from acne and we are happy. In fact, we are now waiting for regulatory approval in China and we will look for a Partner commercial there.

When?

At some point in this year.

As for the United States, they have experienced losses there …

Now we have a very large value creation opportunity and short term passes through Europe. In high growth products, which are above all biologicals in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, we have the rights only for Europe. We are very focused on this continent and very focused on R&D. The United States for us is a small part of the business. It represents around 7-8%.

Will any investment in the short-medium term do there?

We have not made recent investments in the United States. What we have done is launch a new presentation of Klisyri and is going very well. We are growing 40% in total prescriptions. In addition, last year we put the American subsidiary in black numbers. This year we will grow again in the United States and the goal in the medium term will be to look for complementary products to the portfolio to continue growing.

“We will launch a total of four new products by the end of this decade”

What future purchases or licenses do they contemplate?

In addition to ours Pipelinewe are looking for innovative products that can be licensed or buy so that our growth is still accelerated more. We are looking at products that are in the development phase, both initial and advanced. On a commercial level, we also seek opportunities that fit our dermatological strategy.

And what laboratories do they have on the horizon?

Company purchases we are not going to do. We are going to look, in any case, license agreements with laboratories that are developing innovative products and looking for partners to develop that product in Europe or in the rest of the world. Or if it is a marketed product, we will seek specific purchase of the product, never of company. Unless it is a monoproduct company.

And what molecules are raised? What pharmacists?

In the development phase there are many molecules in dermatology, of many Biotechs; American companies, Japanese and Chinese companies. There are thousands of companies that are developing innovation at the moment in dermatology and we are talking with many of them. Information on drugs already marketed is confidential.

What are they investigating now?

We are currently looking in three areas: immunoinflamatory diseases (atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, suppurative hydramentitis, alopecia areata); Non -melanoma skin cancer and rare dermatological diseases. In dermatology there are hundreds of rare diseases, that is, with very low prevalence, but the unattered need is very high. It is an area that interests us a lot, where we believe that we can innovate, and where we also have a clinic program for a disease called Bully Epidermolysis.

And when is this innovation expected to arrive?

In the next fifteen months, the four products that we have in proof of concept will enter. That is, they will be tested in patients. Once they enter, they spend between one and two years until the results come out. In summary, they will reach the market at the end of the decade.

A few weeks ago, an investment of more than 9,000 million of the pharmaceutical industry in Spain until 2025 was announced. How much of this amount is Almirall?

We are investing around 160 million a year in R&D, which represents more than 10% of everything that is invested in Spain. That is, we are the number one company at the investment level in the country’s pharmaceutical sector.

Two antigripal uninvied recently. Are they going to get rid of the entire general medicine portfolio?

We decided ten years ago dedicating ourselves to dermatology. As the company is 80 years old and in the past it was also focused on other areas, we have products that are no longer a priority, but that still give us an attractive margin. In this sense, we are always willing to a license and a sale, and it is the case of these two, algidol and Sekisan. With them, we have reached an agreement with Ern Pharma.

Are they going to do the same with Almax? It is from its best -selling products …

Almax has an emotional value for us. At the moment, we do not consider a sale of Almax and other pharmacy products because they work well. Almirall’s name is associated with Almax and we are not prepared for a divorce.