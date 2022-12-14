Carlos Galdos announced its first personal growth workshop, ‘Life is today’. “I learned to connect with my self-love and my confidence and, above all, I learned to make decisions knowing that life is here and now,” she says about the meeting that will take place this Saturday, December 17 at 9 am in the Auditorium of the Medical College of Peru (tickets on Teleticket).

— How do you see life today?

— I see her in the present tense, before she did a lot in the future. I have managed to understand that it is in the present where I can build everything and this from my actions, from my responsibility, from knowing where I stand. That’s what the workshop is basically about. I have been involved in this for a long time because things have happened to me that have moved me. I want the people who attend to know, first, where to go, that’s the most important thing. Because who does not know where to go, does not go anywhere and it is not easy to know where to go. That’s why I do this workshop very carefully. Try to discover with a lot of empathy, seriously, validating everything you feel, including fear, that they know where to go, the immediate goal, what they would like to achieve. I also do the workshop accompanied by professionals. It’s not that I stand up and talk. I have prepared a lot for this, in fact the last workshop I took was with Eckhart Tolle, the one on The Power of Now.

— Was it difficult for you to learn to make decisions?

— Yes. And you don’t have to be afraid of decisions because also, as always, they have only two paths: that they come out or that they don’t come out. If it comes out, it means that it was the right one and, if it doesn’t come out, you already know that this was not the one you had to take. You already know what not to take in the following decisions. That culture of success the first time does not exist anywhere in the world, it does not exist in anyone’s. You have to be encouraged to make decisions but, again, still with fear.

Carlos Galdós will marry María Del Carmen Cornejo, his girlfriend for 3 years. Photo: Instagram/Maria Del Carmen Cornejo

— With this announcement of the first workshop, you are running the risk of being judged. On Tiktok they already do it.

— Yes, I run the risk of being judged, but that opinion comes from the look, from how the person who does it interprets life. He has nothing to do with me. That is something that I have also understood. What guarantees me is the people who are going to go and who are going to get what I am proposing in the workshop. I already did it once with the hug therapy workshops and now I’m going to do it again. For that I have been preparing a lot and I do it responsibly and I am not saying very responsible or super. Simply responsible and responsibility is one. And I understand and I run the risk of going crazy, the enlightened, the clown, so many things that can believe that the truth passes through them. I’m not going to stop for what they say or don’t say.

— How would you define your 2022?