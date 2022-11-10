Carlos Francisco Vega Morales is one of the great talents that has raised the name of the San Sebastian University. The 25-year-old is part of the first generation of the Advertising Design and Mass Communication career and has already begun to make his way in the world of theater, now with the presentation of the play “Summer will bloom” by Believe-Be Productions.

The play “Florecera el Verano” is an adaptation of the acclaimed musical “Spring Awakening”, which has stolen the hearts of audiences around the world with its deeply moving and intimate themes and its explosive musical repertoire made up of rock songs.

“Despite the fact that it is a work located in the 19th century, it tries to be a kind of reflection that shows us how the problems that tormented young people in past times can still continue to occur,” he shared. Carlos, who plays Hanschenone of the protagonists of the story and is a member of the production team.

Invitation

The members of the cast and production of “Florecera el Verano”, Carlos Vega, Mariana Coronel, Ana Victoria Sarabia and Christian Kraev extended their invitation to the public to be captivated by this captivating story and witness the great young talent that makes up Cree-Ser Producciones.

“Florecera el Verano” will be presented at the Teatro Socorro Astol this Saturday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday the 13th there will be two performances at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.. Those interested can buy their tickets at the box office or pre-sale with a special cost of $160 and the students and team of Saint Sebastian is also a creditor to this promotion.

brilliant talent

Carlos Francisco Vega Morales He has always shown a great interest in the world of the arts and from a very young age he has begun to strive to form his own path as an artist. “There is nothing like the feeling of being on stage, the lights that hit you in the face, getting into the skin of a character that may well be fictional, but live their emotions, stop being you the moment you step on the stage, it is something unique for the actors”, shared Carlos.

The young man assured that his passage through the San Sebastian University It was one of the great engines that propelled him along his path through the performing arts and he was grateful for all the knowledge he acquired during his studies. “It was a very exciting four years at the University, very unforgettable experiences, the most qualified teachers to do the job and I hope it will continue to be that way.”

CurrentlyCarlos Francisco is part of Cree-Ser Producciones, where young people like him have found a place to develop and put into practice the best of their artistic talent. The actor hopes that his work on stage will inspire other people to venture into the world of the arts, just as he did. “One of my biggest dreams is to promote art and culture in the state, that more theater be consumed, that more young people approach art and that of course more opportunities and support for the artistic guild in Culiacán and Sinaloa begin to be generated. ”, affirmed Carlos.