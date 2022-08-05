The Minister of Foreign Affairs was sent by Bolsonaro; boarded this friday

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, to represent him at the inauguration of the new president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, scheduled for Sunday (7.Aug.2022). France sailed to Bogotá this Friday (5.Aug).

Gustavo Petro, from the Pacto Histórico party, won the 2nd round of the presidential elections on June 19.

With 98.86% of the polls counted, he had 50.49% of the votes against 47.25% for Rodolfo Hernández, known as “Colombian Trump”.

Petro replaces Iván Duque Márquez, who has been in power since August 7, 2018.

On Saturday (Aug 6), a meeting is scheduled with Álvaro Leyna, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss perspectives for the bilateral relationship agenda.

Colombia is one of Brazil’s largest trading partners in Latin America and is among the main investment destinations for Brazilian companies.