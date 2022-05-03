The Foreign Minister meets with the Uruguayan Foreign Minister to talk about the bloc and multilateral issues

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos França, will visit Montevideo (Uruguay) on Tuesday (May 3, 2022). The Brazilian chancellor meets with the Uruguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Bustillo. Representatives will talk about the “modernization” Mercosur (Southern Common Market), in addition to regional and multilateral issues.

Mercosur was founded in 1991. Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay are members of the South American economic bloc.

THE “modernization” of the bloc was Brazil’s objective when it occupied the presidency pro tempore (temporary) of Mercosur. The change would depend on the reduction of the TEC (Common External Tariff) –suggested by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes– for all products, and on flexibility so that the members can carry out independent commercial negotiations.

Guedes suggested a horizontal reduction of 10% in the 2021 rates, and another 10% this year.

The TEC was created in 1995 as a condition to deepen the process of integration between the countries that make up Mercosur. It is a unified import tax for products from outside the bloc.

However, over time an extensive list of exceptions was created, allowing different rates for products arriving in each country. The objective is to try to reduce the imbroglio.

THE “modernization” of the bloc was discussed at the last summit held virtually in December 2021. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) led the meeting that dealt with the reduction of the TEC. Chile, Bolivia and other associated States also participated in the meeting.

For the 2nd time, the block not signed the joint press release. Uruguay disagreed with what was proposed. The country stated that it would accept the reduction of the TEC if there were flexibility in negotiations outside Mercosur – Argentina and Paraguay are against the proposal. The group’s decisions depend on the consensus between the 4 partners.

Uruguay signed all other Mercosur-related documents published after the meeting. Included are presidential statements on post-pandemic recovery, the bloc’s digital integration and defense cooperation.