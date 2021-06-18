The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, participated this Thursday (June 17, 2021) in a telephone meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken. During the conversation, they debated the converging priorities of the two foreign offices, such as health diplomacy, economic recovery and the promotion of sustainable development.

According to the MRE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), France and Blinken agreed to work together in multilateral fora, including the Security Council and the UN Human Rights Council.

Furthermore, they also dealt with the follow-up to contacts between the two governments and foreign ministries, as a reflection of the countries’ interest in building a long-term strategic partnership.

“Brazil and the US share goals that go beyond the bilateral relationship. The historic partnership between the two largest democracies on the American continent is a source of stability, economic prosperity and security for the region.” wrote the folder in a series of Twitter posts.

