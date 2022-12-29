The professor of Constitutional Law Carlos Flores Juberías in a file image, in the Valencian Courts. INMA CABALLER/VALENCIA CORTS (INMA CABALLER/VALENCIA CORTS)

Since Vox announced last week that its candidate to preside over the Valencian Generalitat in the next regional elections will be Carlos Flores Juberías, the information about the past of this professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Valencia has not ceased. It was recalled that Flores had already been a candidate for elections when, at the age of 18, he was part of the list for Valencia as number eight of the far-right Fuerza Nueva party, led by Blas Piñar, as published the BOE of October 2 of that year. This Wednesday the newspaper lift VME He provided other information: he reproduced a news item from 2002 about his sentence to one year in prison for a “habitual crime of mental violence and 21 offenses of coercion, insults and harassment” against his ex-partner, to whom he caused “a psychological breakdown”, according to the judgment of the Provincial Court of Valencia in 2002, which ratified the ruling of a criminal court. At that time, the crime had not yet been classified as sexist violence, as it was two years later. A lawyer close to the leadership of Vox and its national leader, Santiago Abascal, who has opted for him as a candidate, Flores responded this Thursday about his conviction.

The fifth section of the Court also decreed a disqualification of one year to be elected by passive suffrage, the prohibition of approaching his ex-wife for three years and compensation for civil liability of 6,000 euros. It was considered proven that between 2000 and 2001 the convicted man persecuted his ex-partner up to 21 times, uttering insults, harassment and threats both at his home and at the children’s school and on the street, as stated in the judgment. The ruling reflects that the defendant went seven times in a month and a half to the street of the ex-wife’s home, with whom he had divorced in 1999, and under her balcony yelled at her names such as “thief, kidnapper of children, owner of dungeon, bitch.”

This Thursday, Flores has issued a statement about his conviction. He recounts that there was “a conflict” over the “custody and domicile of the three minor children” and “an exchange of mutual complaints” filed or that “resulted in acquittals”, with the exception of the aforementioned ruling. “This sentence was for psychic violence – there was never even an accusation of another type of violence – and resulted in a custodial sentence and a fine. The penalty whose compliance was suspended for never having committed a crime either before or after that moment, with the consequence that today he lacks a record of any kind ”, he points out.

“I am the first to regret the pain caused at that time to my loved ones – the pain suffered by me only concerns me – and also the first to rejoice that we have all left behind that unfortunate episode of our lives on the basis of respect mutual,” says Flores. And he concludes: “I am also the first to understand that our legal system does not and cannot contemplate sentences for life or of indeterminate duration, and even less so for those who have made the defense of our regime of rights and freedoms the ultimate reason for their lives.” public. And in rejecting any attempt to use for partisan purposes some events that occurred two decades ago in the private sphere and entirely lacking in political relevance”.

However, the president of the Generalitat, the socialist Ximo Puig, recalled this Thursday that Vox denies gender violence and opposes legislation to combat it and has described the news about Flores’ past as a “serious fact”, which It is framed in “macho violence, the worst inequality of all we suffer”. “There is a macho ideology that unfortunately these days we are seeing in all of Spain with greater aggressiveness,” he pointed out. The leader of the PSPV-PSOE has warned the PP about the choice of their “travel companions”.

Flores Juberías is a regular contributor to various media and a member of the Electoral Board of the Valencian Community, and, since 2016, he has been part of the Valencian Transparency Council at the proposal of the PP. In this sense, the PSPV-PSOE has asked the president of the Valencian PP, Carlos Mazón, for explanations for “keeping a man convicted of sexist violence in the Transparency Council” and has urged him to “demonstrate if the PP is truly a party of Condition”.

In reference to Vox, the PSPV-PSOE trustee, Ana Barceló, has described the election of Flores Juberías as a “shame” as a candidate, because in her opinion “a person convicted of sexist violence cannot aspire to represent the Valencians”.