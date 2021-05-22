It has been more than a year since, due to the pandemic, we did not attend a large aristocratic wedding. And yesterday, finally, was the day. Carlos Fitz-James Stuart, count of Osorno and son of the current Duke of Alba and Matilde Solís, and Belén Corsini were married at the Palacio de Liria in Madrid. They did it in an open-air ceremony, in the grounds of the enclosure with their relatives and closest friends, without exceeding two hundred guests. The security restrictions to avoid the contagion of the coronavirus caused them to stay away from the 300 companions who were at the wedding of his brother Fernando with Sofía Palazuelo, Dukes of Huéscar, which even Queen Sofía attended and which was held in the chapel of the same palace.

Around 11:30 in the morning the musicians and some of the workers arrived to finalize all the details of the link. From noon the drip of guests began. Precisely the Dukes of Huéscar were among the first to arrive at the event, very elegant. Friends of the bride assured that she was very happy although with the natural nerves of such a special day. And so family and friends such as Jacobo Fitz-James, the groom’s cousin, and his wife, Asela Pérez Becerril, with their children, who also married on the same stage ten years ago, Enrique Solís, son of Carmen Tello, Brianda. Fitz-James, cousin of the boyfriend with whom he maintains an excellent relationship, always faithful to his style, Jacobo Siruela and his wife, Inka Martí, Luis Martínez de Irujo and Adrina Marín, a sum and continues of glamor that Barbara Mirjan did not miss. , the young bride of Cayetano Martínez de Irujo who could not attend her nephew’s wedding due to health problems.

The wedding and the wedding banquet were held in the gardens of the Palacio de Liria



One of the most anticipated was Alfonso Díez, the last husband of Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart, Duchess of Alba. Although it was difficult for this State official to achieve the acceptance of his partner’s children, it seems that time proved him right and he managed to make a place for himself in the family, so much so that, although more than six years have passed since Cayetana died , He continues to participate in the great family events as it was possible to verify yesterday, although the widower of the Duchess of Alba preferred to avoid the media and enter directly into the premises with his vehicle.

Spring allowed them to enjoy the scent of flowers and the lushness of the palace gardens on a cooler day than the previous ones. She, wearing a design by Navascués, who sent a statement describing the model as an empire-cut dress, made in heavy natural silk georgette with a double skirt and satin petticoat with embroidered trim and puffed one-piece sleeves. The train was independent, made in plumetti tulle embroidered on gazar and the veil is in plumetti tulle with a family jewel dressing. He, on the arm of his mother, Matilde Solís, who acted as godmother, as tradition dictates. The ceremony was officiated by the Sevillian priest Ignacio Jiménez Sánchez Dalp, who was a close friend of Cayetana and who officiated her wedding with Alfonso Díez and even her funeral. He maintains a close relationship with the family members, in fact, his brother Fernando also married Sofía, Cayetano with Genoveva Casanova and other well-known faces such as Eva González and Cayetano Rivera, Inés Domecq and Javier Martínez de Irujo, El Litri with Carolina Herrera or Tita Astolfi and Gigi Sarasola. Father Ángel also accompanied them.

After saying ‘yes I do’, everyone was able to enjoy a catering offered by Ciboulette, a prestigious company whose proposals include giving prominence to raw material cooked in a traditional way but without neglecting some of the new culinary trends. Due to sanitary restrictions, the appetizers could be eaten standing up and served at the table. In the same way, the meeting with the traditional dance could not be completed either. Many details for which the bride and groom had the help of the company A-Tipica Weddings & Lifestyle, the first in the country dedicated to organizing weddings.