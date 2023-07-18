The race for the second most important popular election position in Colombia already has a favorite. Carlos Fernando Galán (Bogotá, 46 years old) announced on Monday night that he is running for the mayoralty of Bogotá for the third time, an open secret that clears the panorama of the nascent campaign. Four years ago he narrowly lost to Mayor Claudia López. She achieved 35% of the preferences against Galán’s 32%, but both obtained more than a million votes. Back then he ran as an independent, but now he is running for New Liberalism, the party founded by his father, the popular political leader Luis Carlos Galán, assassinated in 1989 in the middle of his presidential campaign. “Unfortunately we are a country where violence has marked us all,” he concedes in this interview, which he answers the same day he launched his campaign.

Ask. Why did it take you this long to define your candidacy?

Answer. My life project is to work for Bogotá. It is important, before announcing a decision, to take into account all the elements of judgment that allow one to present the best team, the best program. And that is what these 16 years of working in this city have taught me. I was a councilor, I was president of the Council, I had the opportunity to tour the city, to listen to the people. That led me to take the time to reflect and announce it at the right time.

Q. It is the third time he has sought the mayor’s office. What does your candidacy represent?

R. Is a proposal that will respond to the citizens in the face of the situation of abandonment, of lack of government that is felt in Bogotá. It does not arise from an exercise of three or four months, but from a deep study. As I was saying, my life project is Bogotá. The city needs a government that is close to the people, that is dedicated to solving problems. It is a proposal that is aware, that is not populist, that will speak to the citizen with the truth and that has viable proposals on how to face the challenges that Bogotá has.

Q. Four years ago he drew more than a million votes, but last year the New Liberalism Senate ticket, to which he belonged, did not pass the threshold. Are you afraid that his figure has suffered the wear and tear of the shipwreck of the centrist coalition in the last elections?

R. No, that was an exercise that arose as a result of the rebirth as a party of the New Liberalism by the decision of the Court. I wanted to help that institution, which represents a party in Colombia, and that’s why I bet on that. We carried out a frank, honest exercise that sought to change the way of doing politics. A closed list, zipper, where we presented a team to the country, where there was a presence of leading women, from the territory, from minorities, from those areas that have not had a voice in Congress. Perhaps the New Liberalism lacked political organization. I think that was what led to the result, but it generated lessons for us. Defeats and mistakes help to learn and serve to govern.

Q. And are you afraid that your Bogota constituents will punish you for leaving your post on the Council?

R. As I explained, that had to do with a decision that was linked to the revival of a historic party and a legacy to which I am inexorably linked. That was the reason that motivated me. As a Bogotá councilor, I was president of the Council and I gave the Administration the tools so that it could fulfill what it had promised to the people of Bogotá. There I also had in mind to continue working from the Congress for Bogotá, as I did when I was a senator.

Q. Do you keep your promise not to polarize Bogotá?

R. The city needs to depoliticize a number of things that unfortunately have prevented solving the problems. The subway was politicized, and that’s why we don’t have a subway yet, it is beginning to be built. It is essential that Bogotá overcome this polarization and work to make every effort to seek agreements.

Q. What do you consider the most urgent problem to solve?

Q. Obviously security. The citizens are desperate. No one is calm anywhere. We have seen a growth in very complex thefts, an inability to dismantle the gangs that operate in the city. That will be the most pressing issue. Now, the most important one, which has to do with that as well, is going to be getting this city to believe in itself again. We feel an abandoned city, without hope, without optimism, that does not believe that the problems can be solved. This city was a lighthouse a few years ago. Unfortunately, the mistakes that have been made, the profound politicization of some issues that require a technical solution, have prevented them from being resolved. So the big issue for me, deep down, is going to be making sure that this city believes in itself again and gets back on the right track.

Q. How do you plan to tackle insecurity?

R. The security proposal reflects the effort we have made in these 16 years. I will mention three main themes. One is to understand well the dynamics of crime in Bogotá. Transnational organizations such as the Maracuchos, the Tren de Aragua operate here, and that has an implication; national organizations such as the ELN and FARC dissidents; and local gangs operate such as the Pascuales de Usaquén, such as the Hooks that are in Santa Fe, in San Bernardo, among others. If one dedicates himself only to the last link in the criminal chain, which is capturing the thief in the street, it is most likely that he will go free, because we are not attacking the entire chain. Two, you have to use the Police better. And a third issue has to do with the victims. We estimate that Bogotá had around 300,000 victims of theft crimes last year. These victims feel alone, abandoned, they are revictimized. We are going to reach those victims.

Q. How would you rate your relations with Mayor Claudia López?

R. We have had differences at various times. I recognize that he had a very important leadership in the pandemic, that he had to rethink many of the things that were thought at that time in the city due to something that nobody expected. His leadership was important even on a national scale. He has been successful in some aspects, such as education. I really like the effort to create the district care system and this change of focus in the Secretariat for Women. I think you have failed in the security issue. So, the relationship is respectful.

Q. Who do you see as your main competitor?

R. It takes a long time to know that. There will be an interesting debate, rich in ideas. It is what the city needs, contrasting positions and visions of how problems can be solved. I hope it is not a competition of attacks and grievances.

Q. Juan Daniel Oviedo got up early to campaign as an independent, does that give him an advantage?

R. Basically, the campaign, the debate on the issues of Bogotá, is really going to start at this moment.

Q. He shared the Centro Esperanza coalition with Jorge Enrique Robledo, who will also be a candidate. Was there no way to regroup the sectors of the center in the capital?

R. The debate in Bogotá should not focus so much on who is from the center and who is not, but on what they propose for the city. I believe that at this moment a very strong effort is required on the subject of security, forceful, and a more effective social policy than what has been done. So, that discussion about ideology for the ordinary citizen is a bit irrelevant.

Q. He will be a candidate for the New Liberalism. Do you plan to appeal to his father figure in the campaign?

R. Four years ago I was very respectful of the figure of my father, and I will be again, because I understand that the citizens are waiting for what I propose to them. And they have all the reason. Of course, I am inspired by what that fight was, that attitude, but today the citizens are waiting for concrete solutions to the problems of Bogotá. That for no reason is going to have a support in the fact that I am the son of Luis Carlos Galán. It has to be in what I, Carlos Fernando, propose to the citizens.

Carlos Fernando Galán, candidate for mayor of Bogotá. Santiago Mesa

Q. What will relations with President Gustavo Petro be like if he is elected mayor?

R. SThey were relationships always thinking about Bogotá, about how we managed to carry out the projects in the capital. It will be key to work with the government of President Petro on the issue of infrastructure, for example, moving forward with the Bogotá metro, not just the first line. We will have to work on the security issue. My objective will be, despite the differences we have had, to work for the good of Bogotá as a team with the National Government.

Q. In other cities they are proposing the regional elections as a kind of plebiscite on the national government…

R. The plebiscite has to be about the problems of Bogotá and the solutions.

Q. Elevated or underground subway?

R. The subway that is contracted, must be done. It must not be doubted, it must not be put at risk, it must be ensured that it is built well. This metro already has 20% progress in its construction. They have even brought important machinery to make the piles. We have to finish it well and take the next steps ―which the current Administration has already taken― for the second line. And even reach a third line that is projected in the Development Plan.

Q. Bogotá for the first time is going to have a second round, how does that change your plans?

R. The second round is a tool that will seek to unite Bogotá so that a mayor with a precarious, very limited mandate does not come out, as happened in the past, with mayors who come out with 30% of the vote. It is going to force the candidates not to divide and attack, but to build consensus. Let’s see how we can identify ourselves. Whoever dedicates himself in a first round to attacking, dividing, attacking, just thinking about egos, would have no chance of uniting the city in a second round.

