He winter market he already has his open doors and in Seville they are waiting to see how it develops for calibrate options to strengthen the team. At departures chapter, however, if some movements are expected, as announced by Lopetegui’s latest decisions.

And is that the Basque technician left without summoning for the derby to Carlos Fernández. The canterano, who returned in summer after show off in your assignment last year in Granada, was left without citing for the second consecutive game, since before the Villarreal on the last day of the year He was out. His departure was ruled out at the last minute in the past market but the lack of opportunities opens the door for him again.

In fact, Carlos Fernández does not have minutes from the Cup tie against Ciudad de Lucena, so their presence or not in the list of players who will face Linares tomorrow may be final. In the League, the youth squad has not played since last November 7.