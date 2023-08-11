Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 3:59 pm

Government authorities, parliamentarians, researchers, representatives of the biodiesel industry participated, in Brasília, this Thursday (10), in the opening of the fourth edition of Biodiesel Week. The event is organized by the Brazilian Union of Biodiesel and Biokerosene (Ubrabio) and has the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa), the Joint Parliamentary Front for Biodiesel (FPBio), the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) Agroenergia; and the ProBrasil Forum.

At the opening of Biodiesel Week, the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro, recalled that the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved, in March of this year, the increase to 12% of blending biodiesel into diesel sold in Brazil, starting in April.

The minister defended the regulation of the use of a 20% blend of biodiesel (B20) in the fueling of vehicles powered by diesel, which would reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, compared to the use of pure fossil diesel. “It is no longer possible to discuss the depollution of the world and carbon capture and, on the other hand, consume fossil product, fossil fuel. It is inconceivable to have to consume S 500 diesel, which is highly polluting, highly loaded with sulfur, at a time when the world is talking about decarbonization, about cleaning the planet.”

Carlos Fávaro pointed out that the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva values ​​biofuels and, therefore, the minister understands that the National Biofuel Program has once again given legal security to the sector. “With the resumption of this program, with predictability, one can look forward. No one invests billions of reais, as was invested, to see vulnerabilities. Going back on what they had already achieved was a giant absurdity.”

“[O biocombustível] it is our clean matter, which generates employment and opportunities in family farming, which guarantees stability in the soy market and, consequently, in the meat market. We need to dispose of the oil. And we need to reduce unpredictability, uncertainties, in the minds of producers and entrepreneurs who invested and didn’t know what to do if the program [Nacional de Biocombustível] ended”, highlighted Fávaro, when talking about the advantages of renewable fuel.

The 4th Biodiesel Week will run until this Friday (11), in Brasília. Among the topics being discussed are the longevity of biodiesel use, innovation, the biofuel’s contribution to food production and the development of family farming, as well as the adoption of new technologies.

The president of Ubrabio, Juan Diego Ferrés, set out the claims of businessmen in the sector and demanded that biodiesel be included in the bill on the Fuel of the Future, which will have the objective of encouraging research and stimulating the production of clean energy, to integrate decarbonization policies in the country.

Ubrabio’s leadership pointed out biodiesel as a good substitute for diesel oil and that it will serve to contribute to social, environmental and economic sustainability, with the forecast of cost reduction.

Juan Diego Ferrés mentioned the expectation of increasing the biofuel content in diesel to 15% (B15 mixture), in 2025 and beyond. “It is a unique moment to discuss the increase to 20%. There is no need for new tests. Biodiesel is an extraordinary substitute for diesel oil due to its ‘renewability’, carbon sequestration, job creation and investment attraction to the country.”

The Secretary for Industrial Development, Commerce, Services and Innovation of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Uallace Moreira Lima, representing Minister Geraldo Alckmin, said that the portfolio is in favor of biodiesel as an innovation and sustainability strategy for the Brazilian population and industry. “The role of biodiesel is extremely central and strategic in President Lula’s government program and project.”

“The energy transition and sustainability are the greatest window of opportunity for Brazil to lead an economic development process, overcome the middle-income trap and make the Brazilian people benefit from the natural riches that this country has, with more innovation, with more sustainability and a guaranteed future”, emphasized Moreira Lima.

The secretary added that the MDIC is in contact with representatives of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to discuss the incorporation of biodiesel in the PL for the Fuel of the Future. “This dialogue is being done. The Fuel of the Future PL is a great project that is part of the ecological transition package that the government is announcing.”