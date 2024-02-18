The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, lamented the death of businessman Abilio Diniz, this Sunday, in São Paulo, highlighting that it was an example of entrepreneurship and investment in Brazil.

“He took Brazilian foods to the whole world”, he emphasized, adding that the businessman shared his successful journey and shared knowledge and examples. “May your lesson in entrepreneurship always be perpetuated”, wished the minister in a post published on social media.



