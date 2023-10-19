The former president of the Provincial Council and the PP of Castellón Carlos Fabra this Thursday before the Castellón court. ANDREU ESTEBAN (EFE)

The statement lasted a little less than an hour this Thursday before the Court of Instruction number 4 of Castellón by the former president of the Provincial Council and the provincial PP, Carlos Fabra, in the case that said court is continuing for corporate crimes in relation to the acquisition of some land of the La Coma de Borriol Golf course, managed by Golf del Mediterráneo SA, for a price presumably much lower than the market price. Also this Tuesday, golfer Sergio García was to give a statement as being investigated for the same cause, who did not attend as he was playing a tournament in the United States, and for which he had already requested a postponement from the court. Yes, the athlete’s father, Victoriano García, has done it.

Upon leaving the City of Justice in Castellón, the former popular president assured, when asked about the content of his statement, that he felt “calm; now and always,” he specified.

“Very calm, because it was already there before,” another of those investigated, Victoriano García, also claimed to be there, because “everything was done well in that sale,” according to statements to EFE after giving a statement before the judge, more fleeting than that of Carlos Fabra. .

The father of golfer Sergio García has been convinced that the case can be closed because “no crime has been committed.”

The investigating court number 4 of Castellón reopened the case in 2020 after the complaint filed by two partners of the company Golf Mediterráneo SL against nine members of the Board of Directors of said company, among whom was Carlos Fabra.

The preliminary proceedings were opened four years earlier, in July 2016, after a complaint for possible corporate crimes due to an agreement reached by the Board of Directors of said company, which allowed Golf Borriol SL – owned by the family of golfer Sergio García – acquire some land on the Borriol golf course for 425,000 euros, when, according to the complainants, the value was 9.6 million euros, as detailed by Europa Press.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In 2017, the court agreed to provisionally file this investigation and the Provincial Court confirmed it, although later, when new evidence was incorporated, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the reopening of the case, which is now continuing its course with the testimonies of the defendants.

In addition to the one for which he gave a statement this Thursday, Carlos Fabra has two other pending court cases. One that investigates the possible concealment of assets by the former politician to prevent the execution of the sentence for tax fraud for which he was finally sentenced to four years in prison; and another for the sponsorship agreements for motorcyclist Álex Debón by Aerocas, the public company that manages the airport promoted by the leader of the provincial PP.

The Castellón Court sentenced Fabra in 2013 to four years in prison and to pay a fine of 1.4 million euros as the author of four tax crimes. The former president remains away from political life after leaving Aranjuez prison in May 2016, where he was admitted in December 2014.