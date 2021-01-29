AD Alcorcón continues to strengthen the attack line. The yellows are the team that has scored the fewest goals of the Second division and it is clear that they will need as much gunpowder as possible to achieve salvation. Carlos Embalo is the second signing of AD Alcorcón. Born in Guinea-Bissau, and with a Portuguese passport, he is 26 years old and can play as a forward or as a left winger. Arrives from KAS Eupen of the Belgian First Division. With them he has played 24 games in two seasons for a total of 638 minutes and has scored one goal.

Embalo will play until the end of the season on loan to the pottery entity. He is a footballer with speed and overflow. Much of his sports career has been developed in Italy with teams from Serie A and Serie B. He played with the Cosenza 13 games and scored two goals and with him Brescia, also in Serie B, another 12 games. With the Palermo He played in both Serie A and Serie B in two and a half seasons in which he played 1,292 minutes in 32 games.

He made his debut with his national team with which he played 3 matches in 2018 in the qualifying phase of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Packing joins a more than interesting roster of wingers and forwards to face the decisive part of the season with names like Ernesto, Sosa, Boateng, Hugo Fraile, Barbero, Gual or Dani Ojeda. The latter was the first signing of the winter market for AD Alcorcón.