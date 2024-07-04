The Colombia selection traveled this Wednesday to Grendale, California, to continue with his preparation for the quarterfinal match of the America Cup against its similar Panama.

Colombia fulfilled the first objective, which was to qualify for the next round of the Conmebol tournament, and did so with flying colors, qualifying in first place in Group D, above Brazil.

Colombia vs Panama Photo:EFE

Attractive game

The cast of Nestor Lorenzo He has been showing a very attractive game and a very special seriousness to face each match, details that make him one of the favorites to conquer the America Cup.

The Selection has the whole country very excited, including Carlos ‘The Kid’ Valderrama, who spoke about the current situation of the national team and those small details that make it strong.

“The team has changed, some veterans remain and the group of new players are responding,” the former player began by saying on the program. First Division Football.

The tricolor was the leader of group D with 7 points. Photo:Cristian Alvarez/ FCF – EFE

“The atmosphere was also heavy. He changed everything, and he was smart because he called on the veterans who are still in shape,” he said. ‘The Kid’ Valderrama.

James, the key

For the former footballer of the Colombia selectionone of the keys to making all the pieces fit together is the leadership and the game that he is showing James Rodriguezwho is the conductor and the one who pulls the strings of the team.

“James, who people had crossed out because when the team was eliminated from the World Cup, he was the first to be mentioned, the bad guy. Lorenzo arrived and said that you are the captain of the team,” Valderrama concluded.

Carlos 'el Pibe' Valderrama, legendary member of the Colombian national team. Photo:Screenshot

The Colombia selection will play this Saturday against Panama in the quarterfinals of the Copa América with the dream of reaching the semifinals where they could face Uruguay or Brazil.

Coach Néstor Lorenzo, after the 1-1 draw against Brazil, made it clear that Panama will not be a tough opponent and calmed down the euphoria of several fans who were happy for their rival.

“Panama is a physical team, they have very powerful players. They are not an easy opponent at all. We are going to respect them because they are a tough opponent. We are going to have to play very well to get through,” said the Argentine coach.

Colombia vs Brazil Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS