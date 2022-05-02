Carlos Eduardo Moreira Ferreira, former president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) and former federal deputy, died this Sunday, 1st, at the age of 83.

Ferreira was president of Fiesp in 1992, in a management marked by the fight for tax relief for the industry. He was also one of those responsible for creating and launching the distance education program Telecurso 2000, in partnership with Sesi, Senai and Fundação Roberto Marinho. The program reached about 30 million Brazilians outside the school system. In 1998, Ferreira was elected federal deputy by the PFL (now called Democratas).

The lawyer held the position of vice-president of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) and came to assume the interim presidency of the entity in 1998. Ferreira leaves a wife and four children. The private and non-profit organization Firjan mourned the death of the former president of Fiesp.

“Firjan deeply regrets the death this Sunday (05/01) of businessman Carlos Eduardo Moreira Ferreira, former president of Fiesp, former vice-president of the CNI and former federal deputy,” he said in a statement.

