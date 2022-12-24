Carlos del Amor confessed to being shy before the readers and followers of his journalistic work that this Friday filled the Aula de Cultura de LA VERDAD, located in the Assembly Hall of the Cajamurcia Foundation. The journalist from LA VERDAD Manuel Madrid guided this meeting with Carlos del Amor, regarding the launch of his latest book, ‘Portray you. When every look is a story’.

«I like to feel the warmth of the readers. I like to feel that a book can bring people together, still. That there are people willing to spend some time in the warmth of a book”, said the Spanish Television communicator and author of successful books such as ‘Emocionarte’ –winner of the Espasa 2020 Award– and ‘La vida a veces’, which in this volume presents 36 portraits from the 15th century to the 21st century of 33 authors.

During the meeting, a review was made of some of these works and the striking and curious stories they hide. Stories like that of Tamara de Lempicka who, as Manuel Madrid mentioned, was “one of those captivating, modern, feminist and free women who made the closed minds of the time tremble” or the Russian painter Zinaída Serebriakova “who went to France with two of their four children. A temporary trip that became a forced exile. 41 years without being able to see her other two children ». Or like Frida Kahlo, whom the author hesitated to take out of his book. «Everything is marketing around her figure. It’s a poster, it’s a T-shirt… and how many Frida Kahlo paintings have we seen?», the author asked about «a woman who traced her diary through painting. She always said that in her life she had had two accidents: the one on the tram and her love for Diego Rivera. She wanted to vindicate the figure of the artist beyond the character, “said the writer.

During the event, the Murcian told some anecdotes about the writing of the book, such as the conversation with Miriam Escofet, the only living author who is spoken of, commissioned to paint a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. “He told me that the queen was nice and that her main concern was not to be late, complying with English punctuality,” he commented with a laugh.

Regarding his journalistic work on the TVE newscast and also in charge of the program ‘La matematica del espejo’, the Murcian was grateful: «It is pleasant to go to a museum, to a festival, to speak with a film director and that it be your work. It is a beautiful profession for which we are paid ».

The journalist also talked about his relationship with great internationally recognized figures such as Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. “There is a part of society that has a certain mania for them because they express their opinion, unlike athletes, but they are standard bearers of our culture.”