A young 19 year old was cruelly murdered after the end of a game inaugural of Tijuana Bulls. The deceased today defended his girlfriend during the game, which is why he was shot to death, the authorities reported.

The deceased today identified as Carlos Alberto, 19 years old, defended his girlfriendwhich caused a fight and his murder. So far it is not known exactly why this lawsuit would have originated.

When leaving the game, Carlos was attacked when he was on his way home aboard his vehicle accompanied by his partner.

The victim’s body was found with injuries to the head, face and both legs by members of the Red Cross.