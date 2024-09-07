The Colombian Carlos Daniel Serrano won the silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly S7 competition at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Serrano could not defeat the Ukrainian Andrii Trusov, who won the gold, but did beat the neutral athlete in the Paris pool Egor Efrosinin, who took home the bronze.

Good harvest

Para-swimming has won its sixth medal at the Paris Games, five silver and one bronze, for a great performance.

Serrano also won her tenth medal in the history of the Games, with two golds, four silvers and the same number of bronzes.

And at the Games in the ‘city of lights’, the para-swimmer also won a silver in the 50-metre freestyle S7 and a bronze in the 100-metre SD8.

The Colombian delegation already has six golds, seven silvers and 12 bronzes in the overall medal table for 25 medals so far.