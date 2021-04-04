Carlos Cuevas (Moncada and Reixach, Barcelona, ​​1995) once again put himself in the shoes of Pol Rubio in ‘Merlí: Sapere aude’. In this second season, which returns to Movistar + on April 2, his character will establish a special relationship with the person in charge of restoring the auditorium of his faculty and will have to face news that will make his world reel.

– It’s been seven years giving life to Pol. Do you remember what caught you in the character?

– I considered that it was well written and I believed what happened to him. He was also part of an environment that interests me, because he was a character who was doomed to fail in his studies and who, thanks to the arrival of a fantastic teacher, turns his life around. There were many components: his family environment, his emotional pattern, the traumas with the reality of his mother …

– Why do you think the series works so well with young audiences?

–Because philosophy has lowered a very mundane terrain and because it is capable of making a mirror effect with a youth that feels identified with the series.

“Does he look like Pol at all?”

“I think we are not alike at all.” I’m a lot more thoughtful, slower, and Pol is more effervescent, he has more character than me and he’s a bit more complicated, but that’s why I like to interpret him because he doesn’t look much like me. It does resemble people that I have known, who went to school or played soccer with me, so it is a character profile that, in reality, is not far from me.

-One of the aspects that most caught the attention of the character is the fact that he is bisexual. Years have passed and this sexual orientation continues to be underrepresented in fiction.

– I think the term bisexual is a bit stigmatized. Bisexuality is often seen as a transitional stage towards full homosexuality and what I believe is that we are increasingly going to a world without labels. Anyway, I am glad to be playing a character that touches this reality because it exists.

–This season Pol is facing HIV. What was your first reaction when you read the script?

– I knew it before the script and before filming the first season; by heavy, by chance and because I am very inquisitive and I know a lot the writing of Héctor Lozano, the screenwriter. There was a sequence that was deleted where I sensed something strange and said, “Here’s something behind it.” But Héctor didn’t want to tell me. I pulled the thread and he confessed it to me and I was very surprised. I was also surprised by my misinformation about it and my own stigma, which has been deconstructing based on knowledge, gathering information and understanding how HIV is today. But at first I got a scare, I got hot flashes in my face and I said, “Wow.”

– How did you prepare for that new edge of the character?

–Reading a lot and watching a lot of fiction that dealt with the subject. I don’t think there are any movies or series about HIV that I haven’t seen. Then I was talking with HIV positive boys, with associations, with doctors … And also with Héctor and agreeing with the director (Menna Fité) how we wanted to work on that and what we wanted to teach about the character.

Three frames in the series. / Maria Heras

-I was shocked to see a plot about HIV in a fiction, beyond series like ‘It’s a Sin’, set in a very specific time. Have we forgotten about the virus?

-Yes, of course. I believe that I am part of a generation that has not been brought up with fear of HIV. I think that in previous generations fear was instilled because getting infected was an instant condemnation, but they haven’t told us much about it, really, and there is a lot of misinformation. It is cool that it is told from today, because it is true that whenever this is talked about, it has been talked about since the 80s and the 90s, with an apocalyptic present and people suffering a lot. Obviously it is not good news that you are diagnosed with HIV, but we are in another place, medicine has taken some brutal steps. We are in another place and it is cool to tell it from another historical perspective and also from a type of character profile that is not the one that historically we have always been told that this has: the stigmas of the drug addict and the homosexual … Here you put a guy who he goes to university, he has a normal life, he does not do anything illegal and he can be infected. It is a way of normalizing it.

– Do you think the series can help someone who is going through a similar situation?

–Yes and you can also do a mirror effect with any other personal problem. There are a thousand moves with which the viewer can feel identified and that can help to know what to do when something like this happens to you, when the foundations collapse and when there is such a huge paradigm shift.

–A great support for Pol is Dino, who is played by Eusebio Poncela. How has it been working with him?

-Very interesting and stimulating. It interests me that he is an ‘outsider’. Eusebio is a man who represents the anti-industry and I like to think that there are still actors like that.

“He has been working since he was a child.” How is it to grow in front of the cameras?

-How has my reality been and I don’t know another, for me it has been the most normal. I feel that I have always been part of an environment that has taken great care of me and that has protected me a lot, I have grown up very well protected, knowing at all times what I was doing and wanting to dedicate myself to it personally since I started. For me it has been great.

–Since then he has not stopped working. Are you afraid that the hot streak will end?

– I will not deceive you: it is not a fear that I have or that has never been raised to me, but I know that it is a bird that hovers on the horizon … Who else who has gone through a drier stage. We know that it is something for which I have to be prepared, but I also like to know that I am not only an actor, but I am also a friend, I am a family member, I am a couple, I am other things. I think life is also very important, beyond work, and I have a network of cool people that I want to take care of.

The second season of ‘Merlí: Sapere aude’ began airing on April 2 on Movistar + at the rate of one episode per week.