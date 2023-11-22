Carlos Cueto, one of the emblematic voices of the group Armonía 10, surprised when he spoke out for the first time about his departure from the well-known cumbia orchestra. The nicknamed ‘Teddy Bear’ decided to clarify all the doubts surrounding his unexpected departure from the group founded in Piura. Likewise, he told his fans what his future work in the music industry will be, since he will continue on stage.

Why will Carlos Cueto no longer be in Armonía 10?

The former vocalist of Armonía 10 himself came out to speak on his social networks about his sudden departure from the group. Carlos Cueto decided to put an end to speculation regarding the reasons why he will no longer be working with the Lozada family, to whom he thanked for the opportunity to grow artistically with them.

“I admit that I feel a little overwhelmed, since there are many feelings that travel through my being, but I have decided that it is time to step aside and leave the orchestra that saw me practically born. It is a decision that I have made alone (…) With all my heart, I thank the Lozada Floriano family, Javier Jorge with all my heart and even more so the teacher who taught me everything I know, Mr. Walther Lozada Floriano. Infinite thanks“says the text.

Where will Carlos Cueto be after his departure from Armonía 10?

After leaving the ranks of Armonía 10, Carlos Cueto He will not move away from music, since he has already announced where he will continue working and in which group he will continue to delight his fans with the best musical proposals that Peruvian cumbia has. Furthermore, he denied that he had separated from the Lozada brothers due to disagreements.

Carlos Cueto left Armonía 10. Photo: Carlos Cueto/Facebook

According to the singer’s statement, he will now join a new musical group that has been growing within the musical environment in the country: “Although I am no longer part of Armonía 10, I am now in the La Primerísima orchestra of Peru, which was my decision alone, without mixing any of the problems that are being discussed“

