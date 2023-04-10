Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Carlos Cuesta raises alarm in the Colombian National Team due to injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Carlos Cuesta raises alarm in the Colombian National Team due to injury


close

Carlos Cuesta

Carlos Cuesta (blue) with Genk.

Carlos Cuesta (blue) with Genk.

The defender was injured in a match with Genk.

Carlos Cuestadefender of the Colombian National Team, sets off the alarms by not being able to finish this weekend’s game with Genk due to an injury.

See also  Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is already thinking about the other World Cup and the Copa América

(You may be interested: Messi, from Argentine heaven to hell in Paris: will he return to Barcelona?)

Cuesta was a starter for Genk in the match against Standard, in the Belgian league. However, the defender left at minute 36 of the first half.

Cuesta Injury

The defender, who was in the recent friendlies of the Colombian National Team in Asia, went to high pressure and suffered a collision with a rival.

In images that are disseminated on social networks, Cuesta is seen on the floor complaining and touching his right ankle.

At the moment there is no official medical report on what happened with the Colombian. Genk lost their games 2-0.

SPORTS

See also  Papu Gómez tattooed Dibu Martínez: the three tattoos of the world champion with the Argentine team

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Carlos #Cuesta #raises #alarm #Colombian #National #Team #due #injury

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Wagner Group says Kiev mustered 200,000 men for counter-offensive

Wagner Group says Kiev mustered 200,000 men for counter-offensive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result