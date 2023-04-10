Carlos Cuesta raises alarm in the Colombian National Team due to injury

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carlos Cuesta (blue) with Genk.
The defender was injured in a match with Genk.
Carlos Cuestadefender of the Colombian National Team, sets off the alarms by not being able to finish this weekend’s game with Genk due to an injury.
Cuesta was a starter for Genk in the match against Standard, in the Belgian league. However, the defender left at minute 36 of the first half.
Cuesta Injury
The defender, who was in the recent friendlies of the Colombian National Team in Asia, went to high pressure and suffered a collision with a rival.
In images that are disseminated on social networks, Cuesta is seen on the floor complaining and touching his right ankle.
At the moment there is no official medical report on what happened with the Colombian. Genk lost their games 2-0.
⚠️🚨
This is the sequence where Carlos Cuesta is injured. Genk pressed Standard’s exit Well up, Cuesta chased 🇩🇰 Philip Zinckernagel #77 to the rival area. They collide, #46 suffers and then collapses returning to his area of the field pic.twitter.com/Tc3ScFcq9a
— Mauricio Andrés Luna Aroztegui (@MauricioAndrsL6) April 9, 2023
SPORTS
