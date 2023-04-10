Carlos Cuesta raises alarm in the Colombian National Team due to injury

Carlos Cuestadefender of the Colombian National Team, sets off the alarms by not being able to finish this weekend’s game with Genk due to an injury.

Cuesta was a starter for Genk in the match against Standard, in the Belgian league. However, the defender left at minute 36 of the first half.

Cuesta Injury

The defender, who was in the recent friendlies of the Colombian National Team in Asia, went to high pressure and suffered a collision with a rival.

In images that are disseminated on social networks, Cuesta is seen on the floor complaining and touching his right ankle.

At the moment there is no official medical report on what happened with the Colombian. Genk lost their games 2-0.

