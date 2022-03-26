This Saturday, a few hours before the Colombian National Team faces Venezuela, in Puerto Ordaz, for the last date of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, the soccer players of the tricolor team offered a press conference attended by EL TIEMPO.Luis Fernando Muriel and Carlos Cuesta were the protagonists of the conference. The young central defender from Genk, from Belgium, had the honor of closing the talk. His words were very much in line with the faith of the fans: “The intention is only one: to qualify.”

“We as a National Team have the slogan of first having a strong, united group that can defend well and after that deploy attacking football that allows us to win games, that has been the slogan, If you look at the number of goals conceded from time to time, they have been very few, we had difficulty scoring, but we worked very well defensively“was the first thing Cuesta said at the press conference.

“The intention is only one and it is to qualify and be able to have that opportunity to fight for the playoff, the approach will be decided by the teacher (Reinaldo Rueda) with the passing of days and the sessions that we have. Both as players and coaching staff we are aware of that you have to go out and win the game. I know that this National Team will win the game based on the intelligence we have and the talent we have, in addition to the concentration we have shown in many games”, he added.

The central defender emphasized the peace of mind that he gave having scored after seven games without doing so. “Each one of the players feels a little lighter with that responsibility that we had and now we can get to the last game with more confidence,” he said.

“We have a strong team, with a lot of talent, many of the players have known each other for a long time andor more important is the desire of all of us to be in the World Cup. It is the dream and the strongest argument for going out to fight and beat Venezuela”, he concluded.

