The Colombia selection It is already installed in Houston Texas, (United States) and is preparing everything for what will be his great debut in the Copa América, this Monday, June 24 against Paraguay.

The national team has left very good feelings in the two friendlies they played before the America Cup: beat the host USA 5-1 and beat Bolivia 3-0; However, the group should not relax because now the games come for points, those that matter.

Tranquility for the Copa América

This Saturday some players from the Colombia selection spoke to the media in USA to talk about the very tough match that is coming up against a Paraguay in trouble that wants to surprise.

One of those who decided to speak was the defender Carlos Cuestawho is fighting for a starting position with Yerry Mina, and asked for some restraint when talking about favoritism.

“The truth is that we are not so aware of what they say. The objective is Paraguay, going step by step; then we will see what happens. We don’t see the pressure from outside,” said the defender.

The central Genk from Belgium analyzed the rival Paraguay and explained that the Colombian National Team must focus on playing its game and finding ways to score.

“We work from all points. We have been doing our best for several weeks, learning, then we see the rival, but we also think about strengthening our own. Throughout the era of Nestor Lorenzo, We have always prioritized playing short and in others, where the opponent gets ahead, we look for one on one. There are variants and they are applied” explained Cuesta.

On how to stop Miguel Almirón, the main card of Paraguay’s attack, pointed out: “He is a footballer who likes the duel, having the ball, dribbling, finding one-on-one, so the midfielders and center backs have to be attentive and control him.”

Colombia selection, with confidence

On the other hand, Carlos Cuesta He spoke about the atmosphere that is felt within the Colombian National Team and explained that he will feel good with whoever his defensive duo is; Yes, he will be calm if he does not play because the decision is in the hands of the DT Néstor Lorenzo.

“They have been good, sharing, getting to know each other more as a group and family; we are already close to the debut, in order to give that dream, joy and title to the team, the country and the whole world… I have played with everyone, so It is not something that is being tested just now. The coach will be the one who decides the player who will be on the field and we will do it well,” added the Quibdó-born player.

Finally, Carlos Cuesta He was very happy about the arrival of Radamel Falcao García to Millionaires and filled the top scorer in the history of the Colombian National Team with praise.

“Rada is a great person, a legend of Colombian soccer and a reference for young people. We were surprised by the news and we are happy that he is returning to the country’s league,” he said.

