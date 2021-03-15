Carlos Cuadrado has resigned as Deputy Secretary General of Citizens in the meeting of the National Executive of the party that takes place this Monday in Madrid. Square has been the great supporter of Ana Martínez Vidal in Cs and the creator of the motion of censure against the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras. He has also left his position at Cs José María Espejo, Head of Organization. Both, however, continue in the Executive of the party.

Carlos Cuadrado was the orange leader whoHe decidedly posed for Martínez Vidal as regional coordinator and the one who participated, on behalf of his party, in negotiations with the national PSOE for motions of no confidence in the Region and in the capital. The former vice-secretary, who was already indicated by the fiasco of the Catalan elections, was in Murcia last Tuesday, obtaining the signature of the deputies in the Regional Assembly and the councilors of the Murcia City Council for the two motions of censure that were presented that day following.

Precisely Valle Miguélez and Isabel Franco, two of the Cs deputies who withdrew their support for the motion of censure two days after signing it, had accused Square of coercion. He denies it and has announced legal action against Miguélez.