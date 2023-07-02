Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/2/2023 – 11:26 am

Share



Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) reinforced a criticism of Senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) for his silence on the judgment of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that determined the ineligibility of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for eight years. The vote by the Electoral Court took place on Friday, June 30, and until Sunday, the 2nd, Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Justice did not appear.

On Saturday, the 1st, a Twitter user posted a photo of Moro talking to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, and asked: “Any manifestation by Moro regarding Bolsonaro’s ineligibility?”. Carlos, son “02” of the former president, responded to the post with a low-slang criticism. “The third way is scorching the edge!”, He published.

Moro was seen as a possible candidate for the so-called “third way” in the 2022 elections, but abandoned his candidacy after switching parties, leaving Podemos and joining União Brasil, for which he was elected senator for Paraná.

The former judge, responsible for conducting the criminal action that led to the conviction of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by Lava Jato, in 2018, had a troubled relationship with Bolsonaro. With the inauguration of the former president, elected after Lula’s ineligibility in 2018, Moro was invited to take over the Ministry of Justice of the new government. A position he held until he resigned in April 2020, accusing Bolsonaro of interfering with the Federal Police.

At the end of 2021, while trying to consolidate himself as a presidential candidate, Moro distilled criticism against the two main opponents of the time: Lula and Bolsonaro. He even said that he had doubts whether they would agree to debate with him during the following year’s election campaign. After giving up his candidacy, however, Moro approached Bolsonaro again, declared his support and even appeared with him in debates.























