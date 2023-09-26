Following the previews that emerged regarding the interview that Fabrizio Corona gave to Beasts, chaos broke out. The statements of the former king of the paparazzi sent Nina Moric into a rage who responded publicly to the accusations launched by her ex-husband. He also intervened on this much talked about affair Carlos Corona who decided to send a message to Francesca Fagnani which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

These were the words that Fabrizio Corona he released on Nina Moric during the interview with Beasts:

She never sees it, I can’t blame her or hate her, I know that deep down in those few moments of clarity she feels bad because she isn’t a mother; today she is too sick or too out of touch to understand that she has to be a mother. There’s nothing you can do about it anymore, she won’t be there for him anymore.

Needless to say, the statements of the former king of the paparazzi sent the model into a rage who decided to respond publicly and expose herself personally on the matter. This is what was shared by Nina Moric on social media:

It never hurts a fool to present himself before an audience, because his capacity is not a capacity for feeling. Now tell me your request for 3 years of imprisonment against me. Yes, the hearing will be on November 23rd. For 10, 20, 30 nothing! I can’t wait.

Now it is Carlos Corona who breaks the silence and has his say on this much talked about affair. The son of Fabrizio Corona and Nina Moric sent, via his social page, a message to Francesca Fagnani which did not go unnoticed. These were her words:

Francè doesn’t answer my mother… Do you understand? A kiss.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more novelty regarding this much talked about story.