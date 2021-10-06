There’s a Crown which is on all the magazines of gossip of this week. We are not talking about Fabrizio but rather about his son Carlos who apparently decided to come out with his new girlfriend. The young man born from the relationship between Fabrizio Corona and Nina Moric today he is 19 and has been paparazzi in the company of an old TV acquaintance: the influencer Antonella Fiordelisi.

The young bell has recently filed the romance with Francesco Chiofalo known during the experience of ‘‘Temptation Islandand apparently now he would be paired with Carlos. The two were paparazzi by the weekly Today as they walked hand in hand through the Milanese night. At the moment from the two maximum secrecy on the issue and no social clue that suggests the beginning of a new love story.

Carlos Corona he turned 19 in August and just entered his first year of university while Francesca Fiordelisi, fencer, model and influencer is 23. At first glance, her resemblance to her mother is incredible Nina Moric.

Who is Antonella Fiordelisi, new flame of Carlos Corona

She was born in Salerno on March 14, 1998, Antonella Fiordelisi she is part of the Nedi Nasi fencing team in Serie A2 and is also one of the members of the Italian national team. He has a degree in Political Science from the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli.

Furthermore, it is also a note influencer. His profile is very popular. Enrico Papi he chose it for the new edition of Scherzi a parte, which sanctioned the return of the Roman conductor to Mediaset after many years spent by direct competitors. We’ll see if in the next few days the two will come out of the closet by formalizing the relationship or if they prefer to remain still in the utmost secrecy. It is also likely that the two are dating but are not yet officially engaged.

