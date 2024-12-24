Carlos Corberán, unknown to Spanish football but with a career in England, is the coach chosen to replace the dismissed Rubén Baraja and revive a Valencia that has sunk in the League, penultimate with only 12 points. Peter Lim’s club will pay the clause of around 2.4 million euros for the 41-year-old Valencian, who has a contract until the end of the season with West Bromwich Albion, of the English Second Division.

“The noise of Mestalla is intimidating. The fans have a very special feeling for their club. Seeing the current situation is sad,” Corberán, who will undertake a long-term project, with a contract until 2027, said in an interview, although with the urgency of saving the category. Valencia, which will end the first round with the worst score in its history, has only been relegated in 1986.

The man from Cheste trained as a coach at Villarreal, in addition to trying his fortune in Saudi Arabia and Cyprus, and his big opportunity came in 2018, when he joined the Leeds staff led by Marcelo Bielsa. After two years with Loco, he took charge of Huddersfield, which he put in the final of the promotion playoff to the Premier.

The good campaign with the northern English team took him to the Greek Olympiacos, where he was fired after a month and a half due to poor results. That same season, 2022-23, West Brom rescued him. The baggies reached the semi-finals of the Premier League promotion playoff last year and this year they are seventh.

Rubén Baraja, dismissed by Valencia due to poor results. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

“I love the Championship. I saw West Brom and they have a real idea of ​​playing football,” Klopp praised Corberán’s team this year. The Valencian’s teams are distinguished by their control of the ball and also by their intensity and pressure on the man, a trait acquired from Bielsa, his mirror along with Marcelino García Toral, current Villarreal coach. Corberán’s first challenge will be to score against Madrid at Mestalla on January 3.