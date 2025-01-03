Soccer
A youth player from the Mestalla club, the coach returns home and makes his debut in the First Division after working in Arabia, Cyprus and England
Carlos Corberan (Cheste, 41 years old) will have a baptism of fire today as Valencia’s new coach. He will do it above all a real Madrid in a duel with an unparalleled emotional charge, since the confrontation belongs to matchday 12, the one that never…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Carlos #Corberán #globetrotter #soul #stop #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply