Former Interior Minister Carlos Corach also criticized this Monday the harsh statement of the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations against the late former president Carlos Menem, whom he criticized when recalling that during his administration “the most serious terrorist attacks in Argentine history took place. “.

“When I read the statement I felt tremendous sorrow for the loss of some kind of authority. It really surprised me and I prefer not to dwell on this, because really as a Jew I feel distressed“, said the former official on radio Miter.

Corach, who was Interior Minister from January 1995 to December 1999, recalled that Menem was the first Argentine president to “officially visit” Israel.

“I am Jewish, I never hid that condition and I always collaborated with the community,” he said, and remarked that “Menem always had a generous attitude towards the State of Israel”.

On Sunday, shortly after Menem’s death was known, the DAIA issued a statement on “representation of the Argentine Jewish community” in which they stated that the former president “died protected until the last day by his privileges,” recalling that during his tenure there were the 1992 and 1994 attacks on the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA.

Carlos Corach and Jorge Yoma agreed on Monday to criticize the DAIA statement accusing Carlos Menem of impunity in the attacks on the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA.

“Menem died protected until the last day by his powers as senator, which prevented him from being imprisoned. He never paid for his responsibility in covering up the attack against the AMIA-DAIA “, they insisted from the Jewish entity.

This Monday, in addition to Corach, former senator and ambassador Jorge Yoma also repudiated the DAIA statement with a tweet that generated controversy, because some users accused him of being “anti-Semitic.”

“These satraps, merchants, racists, full of compensation, who spend their time prosecuting our constitutional presidents, accusing them of the most horrendous crimes, should keep a minimum of respect (at least) the day of the death of the 10-year-old President, I am not saying about their country because they don’t feel that way, but about the country that shelters them, “the former ambassador tweeted in reference to a statement.

“Anti-Semitic balls”Yoma defended himself, who explained that when he spoke of those who do not feel Argentina as their country, he was referring to “those who denounced the Argentine State for the attacks against Jewish entities.”

JPE