The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics turned the lives of many athletes upside down. So it was for Carlos Coloma, Olympic bronze in Rio 2016, which wanted to say goodbye to his legendary mountain bike career with a final tribute in the Japanese capital. Finally, at the end of last March, Carlos made the difficult decision to hang up the bike, although he will continue to be linked to the structure of the BH Templo Cafés, his team, as head of ranks.

Now, in collaboration with his team, the Riojan biker reviews the last moments of his professional career through five chapters, as a small documentary, which will be published in the coming weeks on his YouTube channel. The first episode shows the turning point for Carlos, who arrived But something changed on February 28 in a race in Banyolas (Girona). Too many projects, performing as a professional athlete, helping his runners on the way to Tokyo and as he himself said in his farewell on March 26, “Rest fast, travel fast, train fast …”, They made the Olympic medalist reflect, and after spending a few days with his loved ones, he made the decision.

From that moment on, all his energy will be focused on the races of Rocio Garcia (one of his personal bets as a coach), Pablo Rodríguez, David Valero and the rest of the BH Templo Cafés team, in its objective, the fight for the medals in the next Olympics.