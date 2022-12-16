Alexis Vega’s future within Chivas is a mystery that remains up in the air. Although it is true that the right winger has been linked to many teams from the old continent after his participation in Qatar 2022 and even before the start of the World Cup, the reality is that today neither the Verde Valle team nor the footballer they have formal offers on the table, for which and beyond the wishes of the player to leave, their obligation is to report to Guadalajara today.
With all this, in Chivas they do not want to take risks, thus, from the beginning of the semester Amaury Vergara informed the board and the coaching staff that they had to plan the assembly of the squad without the presence of Vega before the possible departure of the winger. A scenario that the new coach fulfilled and that is why he has defined the replacement for Alexis and it is not a footballer to look for in the market, but someone within the current squad.
During the tour of Spain and the days prior to it, Paunovic would have been delighted with the football of Carlos Cisneros located in his natural position as a winger on the right, thus, in the event that Vega manages to escape, the coach will bet for placing the experienced 29-year-old footballer in that position as a direct replacement for Alexis. Last semester, Cisneros played as a right back, now everything indicates that he will return to his natural zone thanks to the confidence of the coach..
#Carlos #Cisneros #replacement #Alexis #Vega #Chivas
