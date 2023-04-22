Carlos Chirinos, associate professor at the School of Global Public Health and director of the Music and Social Change Laboratory at New York University (NYU).

Carlos Chirinos is a music scientist, a song researcher and its possibilities to achieve social changes. “For me, music has always been as essential as food and water,” says the professor who first came to music as an instrumentalist and then as an anthropologist. Throughout his career, Chirinos’s curiosity has focused on scrutinizing, through evidence, how music can shape behaviors around health and lifestyles.

Following that compass, life has taken him from his native Caracas, Venezuela, to work on musical and radio projects in Europe and Africa to advance public health and address the Ebola emergency, to teach classes and run a music laboratory and social change at New York University (NYU), and being one of the architects of a special award at the Grammys for Best Song for Social Change.

Combining music and anthropology, in his case, was almost an act of chance. “As a teenager I dedicated myself to music. I was a musician at 18 and played three, four nights a week. But, as happens with Latin American parents, being a musician is not a profession”, says the person who needed to answer the question of what are you going to study at university? When applying to the university, he did not know what field to aspire to and, in the midst of that dilemma, when reviewing the university catalog, “the letter a of anthropology” was intriguing enough to launch himself into that field.

Thus began a career in anthropology at the Central University of Venezuela and later Chirinos became a research assistant at the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research. Through that work, he got to know the indigenous communities of the Venezuelan Amazon and spent six weeks in southern Nariño, Colombia, with the Awá indigenous people.

“While doing that, I was playing music, and I found music to be a vehicle that helped me make rapport [relacionarme] with the communities. When I arrived, instead of talking about formal things, I talked about music. I would ask the indigenous person I knew: ‘What music do you play?’, and by asking that question you immediately open up the universe because they already understand you in a different way. ‘Do you want me to show you? Come here and I’m going to show you ‘… They show you everything because it’s what they value the most,” he recalls.

In this way, Chirinos’s anthropological path originated, convinced by the possibilities of music as a bridge of social communication.

The transformative power of radio

Towards the end of the 1990s, Chirinos moved to England, where between 2001 and 2004 he ran the independent record label Latin World and later undertook an MA in ethnomusicology and then a PhD in development from the University of London.

An empty recording studio led to the 2006 founding of a radio station at SOAS, a school of African, Asian and Middle Eastern studies. SOAS Radio caught on with the audience and Chirinos became its director. Other anthropology and development departments, attracted by the station’s popularity, approached him to find out the key to the programming’s success. Through development studies and anthropology podcasts, they managed to reach new audiences. Meanwhile, the professor continued to study the impact of communication on poverty and the design of educational interventions through entertainment.

Dialogues and projects in SOAS led, in 2008, Chirinos went with other researchers to the Congo to establish a radio in the sangha “to help the indigenous people in Pokola in the management of the forest”. The radio, with programming in 12 languages, sought to improve communication and understanding between the different groups that inhabited it and raise awareness about the protection and sustainable management of its natural resources as well as celebrate their cultures and languages.

The link between cultural strategies and social change has been analyzed in research as a case study of health interventions in The Gambia to reduce malaria through the transmission of messages and music. Immersed in the understanding of the penetration of radio —generally the most accessible medium in rural areas and for populations with a low level of education— and music in the community, Chirinos designed behavior change-guided programming that, as he points out, is the expected for sustainable development.

songs to educate

Chirinos’ experience in developing radio programs to change behaviors —such as the use of condoms to prevent the AIDS virus in an audience that is often illiterate and multilingual— would lead him to establish a station for the indigenous Maasai in the Ngorongoro, Tanzania.

“The need for radio was the same for the prevention of diseases between animals and humans (what is known as one health), but the Ebola epidemic appears in West Africa and creates the most important global emergency before covid-19″, he recalls. The Ebola outbreak in 2014, Chirinos says, brought with it a demand for interventions and reports of mistrust and misinformation, and the desolation of the moment led to a song with a social agenda.

Africa Stop Ebola, performed by 12 African artists known to the public and co-written by Chirinos, captured the moment while educating about the disease. “People did not have confidence in the health institutions that were responding to the problem and the theme was designed with a message to encourage confidence in those institutions.”

“Music”, says Chirinos, “has something that other artistic media do not have: it is popular, it has repetition -which has been proven to contribute to retention- and you remember it”.

In social change, beyond a good song, the artist has an important role in the confidence that he can inspire in people. That the public knew the singers before the emergency, Chirinos points out, was the main factor that helped the Ebola song contribute to behavior change.

The awareness and attention the song garnered led to a music contest that spawned more Ebola topics. Chirinos had no doubt: “The ability of music, sung by a famous artist, to communicate quickly and effectively is not found in any other medium.”

From a laboratory for social change to the Grammys

Studies in the confluence between music and behavior change would lead Chirinos to New York in 2015 to join the NYU faculty where he teaches courses in music and public health. There she directs the Music and Social Change Laboratorya center with a multidisciplinary approach that studies the impact of music on social mobilization and in areas such as health.

With the laboratory, Chirinos has sought to investigate the relationship between narrative change and the music industry, why artists release songs like the hundreds that were produced on Ebola and its economic impact. “In 2017 I identified a trend that social change songs were popular and started talking to the Recording Academy about creating an award for social change songs,” she recounts.

In order for the Recording Academy to consider the proposal for this recognition, evidence had to be presented that there were enough songs released per year in the United States that focused on social change agendas such as gender equality, anti-racism, mental health, among others. This led to the pedagogical exercise in which Chirinos students compiled over 400 songs released since 2017 with messages of social change and to the proposal that Chirinos co-wrote with the artists Wayna and Maimouna “Mumu Fresh” Youssef under the advice of the academy. Time and efforts led to the fact that in the recent Grammys this award will be given for the first time.

For students like Huda Navaid and Andrew Nitirouth, taking classes with Chirinos and participating in the compilation of songs for the Grammy proposal has been a bridge to their desire to contribute to music that is closer to mental health. “I wanted to take the Musical Innovation and Social Change course because I wanted to understand how I can make a difference through my own artwork,” says Navaid.

Reflecting on exchanges with her teacher, Adelle Drake, another student in the Global Music Industry class, believes in the power of music as an entity whose intangibility is a tool for social change because “while some music is processed through the mind, a good part of it is felt in the soul, connecting in a deep and individualized way in its listeners”.

This new award, according to the Grammys, exalts songs whose lyrical content addresses social issues and promotes understanding, awareness and building empathy.

Clinging to his explorations in classrooms and communities, Chirinos enjoys projects such as being the editor of a memoir of the singer Rubén Blades, whom a few years ago invited from the laboratory to be an academic in residence at NYU.

At the Grammy Awards in February, the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, presented the inaugural award to “Baraye” by Shervin Hajipoura hymn of the protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, and among the audience was Chirinos, excited by the platform where the equation of social change and music had arrived.

“What we saw in these Grammys is that the narrative of social change is now part of the televised program. It is not just an award, and in the end, the show is also part of that narrative change”, Chirinos reflects on the potential of this forum as a bridge to think about the healing and transformation possibilities of a song. For social justice, to heal, to denounce injustices.