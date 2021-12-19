He has a long career behind him on the circuits between MotoGP and Superbike, but Carlos Checa (Barcelona, ​​49 years old) has never faced a challenge as tough as the one it is about to embark on. He makes his debut at the Dakar, a goal he has always had in mind and that circumstances have delayed at least a couple of years, with a buggy from the MD Rallye Sport team, Ferran Marco as co-driver and all the enthusiasm in the world. Before heading to Arabia, talk to AS.

—Whoever followed him will know that having Carlos Checa in a Dakar was inevitable, just a matter of time.

–(Laughs) Yes, they ask me that every year. The truth is that yes, I have always had a lot of interest, but I did not want to do it in any way. And in the end, talking to a lot of people I know about the engine, I think I have found the best combination of car, team, co-driver and moment. A couple of years ago I had quite the intention of doing it, but with COVID-19 I thought it better to leave it for a more suitable moment, and I think it is now.

-Because right now?

—Well, I tried a motorcycle before, which is what I would like, but I had a couple of falls and… Even if you tell yourself you don’t want to run, in the end you do. You know that you have no chance of achieving results, like Petrucci this year, you want to live the experience, but whenever you get on the bike you end up racing, it is like trying to make a lion vegan, it is impossible. And the problem with the bike is that navigation also takes a lot of attention away from you. From there, I tried ‘side by side’, I did the Pan-Africa, the Merzouga Rally … and I got into this topic. If everything had been normal, I would have already participated, but I still have time, there is no rush and the race does not need it either, because it requires calm.

“What attracts you the most about this adventure?”

“It’s a goal I’ve always had in mind, it’s one of those things that you say: ‘I don’t know when, but I’m going to do it.’ Afterwards, it is something totally different from what I have done. I tried to compete in cars on the track, but it was a bit the same routine as what I did on a motorcycle, it did not arouse any motivation. On the other hand, in raids each curve, each section, is different, it is all unknown, it is navigation, not making mistakes … There are many different incentives that fill me a lot, it excites me. It is all to discover, and then there is the competition and the speed with a car on those roads. Everything about speed and risk excites me a lot.

“Of course, you will be willing to enjoy, but also to suffer?” Because you suffer …

—Where I suffer is on the beach without doing anything (laughs). That bores me that kills me. The harder it is, the more I like it, the most important thing is to do something with enthusiasm. It is the satisfaction of doing something difficult and that is a bit what I want, to get out of this race being a better pilot and a better person, because my co-pilot and I are going to find situations that are very difficult to know how to control emotions and manage. every moment. It is not just a technical issue, because I think there is no difficulty in driving a car at high speed, it is a bit emotional management and the relationship with your co-driver and all those moments that are new and in which you get the best and worst.

—It is sure that you have spoken a lot with pilots with experience in the Dakar, what have they advised you?

—All the same, go easy and it’s an endurance race, not speed. What my mother used to say to me when I was little: “Don’t run too much” (laughs) You have to dose, taking great care of the mechanics and knowing how to stop, which is the opposite of our instincts. They are concepts of this type of careers to assimilate, here the rush is what betrays, what makes you lose.

– Until now, on his way to the Dakar he had only participated in ‘side by side’, however he will race it in the main category of cars, why this change?

—Because the side by side, with all due respect, is a fragile vehicle, which is noisy, more uncomfortable and with inferior performance, and I wanted a more solid one, faster and a more hermetic cabin. If you have to take care of the mechanics in a ‘buggy’, in a ‘side by side’ much more. I wanted to run as fast as possible and I don’t have the most advanced car, because I wasn’t going to take advantage of it either, but it has the speed and the best tire that the best Dakar driver can have. I wanted to go with the best vehicle that anyone can take, obviously, then the team, the technology, the assistance and the experience is what makes the difference. In addition, it is a very reliable vehicle that has been around for many years, the five cars they drove in the last edition finished in the top 30 and that is what gave me the certainty that it was the best option.

“If everything had gone normal, I would have already done the Dakar, but there is no rush”

“How has your preparation been?”

“Very fair.” We basically did five days of testing in Morocco, where we were riding a lot in the dunes, which for me is the most difficult with that type of vehicle. Afterwards, understand myself with my co-pilot and the navigation, and on the track I see no difficulty, just be aware of the dangers. I don’t have kilometers to know how to interpret the dunes well, but I do have the minimum to avoid making a serious mistake that can cost you a lot of time. We wanted to do another test there, but it couldn’t and I think it’s good that way because for me the Dakar is going to be a test. We will go day by day and the speed will come, we have the mentality to learn and enjoy it, leaving the final result as something anecdotal, not as a goal.

“What can you tell us about your team, about your co-driver Ferran Marco …?”

—Everything reminds me of my beginnings on a motorcycle, that you did everything more passionate and you can breathe that atmosphere in the team. Ferrán has been in the Dakar for 16 years, he is passionate, he lives it a lot, he has made podiums in trucks and he has a great experience. With him everything is going very well, he is a charming person and I think we are going to understand each other very well. And for the part of the team too, with Antoine Morel (the boss) He is very passionate and I think he has one of the best customer racing buggies. We will take seven cars from MD and you can see the sparkle in his eyes. And about the car, I have plenty of cars, I need a lot of learning and, for the rest, they have worked a lot on reliability. It is a ‘friendly’ car, with predictable reactions and you feel very comfortable with it from the first moment.

“At what level is it seen?”

—I don’t know, because there are 30 or 40 very fast cars and very good people with experience, and I think we will be there. Now, the end result will not depend on me, but on the mistakes of others. We have to do our best every day, that’s what will give us a good ending and we’ll see where we are there. For us, a good result would be to be in the top 20-25 considering the level there is.

“How can all your previous experience as a speed pilot serve you?”

—A bit of being meticulous, professionalism and involvement. When you compete at the highest level in a championship, you do not miss any detail, you want to polish everything and in the end that is what makes the difference. And then the relationship I have with many people in this world who have helped me and advise me. I think that all this and the races I have done before can give me the best guarantee of starting the Dakar at a better level.

“Will this be just the beginning of your road on the Dakar?” Do you see yourself running for many years?

—That’s a question that I also ask myself and my answer is: ‘We are going to finish this one that we have not started and from there we will see’. There are two options, that I like it a lot and that I am encouraged to do another year, or that I end up fed up and I don’t need to go there to have fun. There are two scenarios and neither scares me.