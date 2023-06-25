In the memory of the Peruvian audience, Carlos Carlin is Antonio Eusebio Lettuce Facundo —Tony, for friends—, a 90s ghost and protagonist of pataclaun. As an actor he has an agility to nickname his own; as a communicator, an expertise to establish confidence in your interviewees. This is demonstrated now in his facet as a youtuber in “Carlin on the net”: the meticulousness in its content has caught more than 55,000 subscribers. During a conversation with The Republic, the artist spoke about this project and was severe in pointing out what he would never ask his guests. What is it about?

Carlos Carlín refuses to talk about romance

“Who do you want to interview?”

—In the country I have interviewed almost all the ‘interviewables’ (laughs). But I would love to talk, for example, with a national idol like Jefferson Farfán or Paolo Guerrero or André Carrillo… Any soccer player! (…) And not ask them about their partners or about the things they ask them all the time (…). It amazes me how these men, from a very young age, have stood in front of 50,000 people on a court, carrying the pressure of success for a country on their shoulders.

And the screams of the people…

—The shouting and insults. Or the excessive affection, the invasion of his private life. But above all, this sense of ownership that the entire country has over them. How can a human being survive that? Who he slept with or who he didn’t sleep with seems to me to be reverend stupid.

