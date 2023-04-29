Carlos Carlin was presented in “Love and fire” this Friday, April 28. In conversation with Rodrigo González and “Gigi” Miter, she opened up about various aspects of his professional and personal life. Some of them were the strong incident that she starred in with Phillip Butters in the past, the Pataclaun royalties that she still does not receive from Latina and even her extinct romance with the communicator Carla García.

‘Gigi’ Miter asked the actor if he had thought about becoming a father at his age, to which he replied no, but that, at some point, he did plan to start a family with his ex-partner Carla García. “At that time, we were thinking about it with Carla. Yes, we got along very well, we had a lot of fun, I’m very fond of him, “ express. “If it’s not with Carla, wouldn’t you have it alone?” Rodrigo asked. “No,” the actor responded emphatically.

#Carlos #Carlín #reveals #wanted #child #Carla #García #quotyes #thought #soquot